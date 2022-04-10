Shahbaz Sharif says won't seek revenge, Bilawal hails victory

(L to R) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif addressing on the floor of the National Assembly in Islamabad, on April 10, 2022. — Twitter/NAofPakistan

After Imran Khan was ousted from power through no-trust vote, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif in his immediate reaction said his party will not seek revenge against their political opponents.

In his address to the national assembly late Saturday, the PML-N president hoped that a Pakistan based on Constitution and law is about to come into existence and the alliance — once it forms a government in the centre — will lead the country towards progress, DAWN reports

"When the time comes, we will speak in detail, but we want to heal the wounds of the nation; we will not send innocent people to jails, and we will not take revenge," Shabaz said, noting that the law will take its course without interference

"Neither I, nor Bilawal, and nor will Maulana Fazlur Rehman will interfere. Law will be upheld and we will respect the judiciary," Shahbaz said, thanking Sadiq for chairing the historic session.

Meanwhile, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated the whole nation saying, "We've made history".

Speaking on the occasion, the PPP chairman recalled what had happened on 10 April, adding that on this day, the country approved the 1973 Constitution.

"On 10 April, 1986, Benazir Bhutto ended her self-imposed exile and arrived in Lahore to launch her struggle against Ziaul Haq," said Bilawal.

The PPP chairman said that on April 10, 2022, the person who was declared "selected" by the Opposition and proved himself to be an "undemocratic burden" on the country saw the end of his rule.

"Today, on 20 April 2022, we welcome [you] back to the purana Pakistan," said Bilawal.

The lawmaker from Larkana said that he had joined the National Assembly only three to four years ago, adding that whatever he has learned during this time is probably more than he had learnt throughout his life.

"I have a message for the Pakistani youth that they should never give up on their dreams as nothing is impossible. Democracy is the best revenge. Pakistan Zindabad," said Bilawal.