Pakistan's top leaders discuss power-sharing formula

Politics

TBS Report
02 July, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 02:18 pm

Among numerous issues, the meetings between PML-N and PPP bigwigs in the United Arab Emirates have reportedly resulted in a consensus on the names for the caretaker set-up and a power-sharing formula if the two parties win the next election.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari, along with many other top leaders, held multiple meetings to decide the next general election's date, reports Dawn.

The meetings were attended by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

The return of Nawaz Sharif was also discussed since the parliament reversed his lifetime disqualification ruling and if all is settled regarding "relief in his convictions", he might return to Pakistan on 14 Aug.

However, it is yet to be decided whether Imran Khan's PTI will be allowed to contest elections to legitimise the process or kept out of the ring altogether.

"There was a complete understanding between the two before 9 May on the strategy against the PTI, but now that Imran Khan is no longer relevant to the upcoming elections, at least in the PDM's view, both sides are playing their cards carefully to grab a bigger share in the future set-up," said a PPP leader.

According to reports, a date for the next general elections was the only issue where both parties had differing opinions during the meetings.

While PPP has categorically stated it wants elections at a stipulated time, PML-N has been giving mixed signals about whether they want the polls to be held in October or not

"The stated position of PPP is that elections should be held in October after the incumbent government completes its tenure this August," PPP senior leader and prime minister's special assistant Qamar Zaman Kaira told Dawn.

He stated that there had been no ambiguity on the polls' date after the prime minister made a categorical statement in this regard.

On Friday, Shehbaz said his government's tenure would end next month and the Election Commission of Pakistan would give the election date.

Whoever wins the polls would have to serve the people and steer the country out of the economic quagmire, he added.

According to a PPP leader, Zardari expects to discuss seat adjustment with the PML-N in Punjab for the next general elections.

An alleged reason behind PPP's clarity on the polls' date is that Zardari is keen to see his son as the next prime minister.

"He would definitely want the PML-N to consider supporting a few big PPP names in some Punjab constituencies. What he [ Zardari] would offer to Mian sahib [Nawaz] in return, we don't know."

