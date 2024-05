Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan gets bail in graft case

FILE PHOTO: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan pauses as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was granted bail by a court in Islamabad on Wednesday in a land corruption case, his lawyer said on social media platform X

The former cricketer was indicted on charges that he and his were gifted land by a real estate developer when Khan was prime minister in exchange for illegal favours.

Khan who denies the charges, had filed a bail application before the Islamabad High Court.

Despite the bail, Khan, 71, in jail since August last year, will not be immediately released as he is serving sentences in two other cases.