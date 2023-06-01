Former US VP Mike Pence plans 2024 campaign launch next week

Politics

Reuters
01 June, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 08:52 am

Related News

Former US VP Mike Pence plans 2024 campaign launch next week

Reuters
01 June, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 08:52 am
Photo :Collected
Photo :Collected

Former Republican Vice President Mike Pence, who incurred Donald Trump's wrath by refusing to support his effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election, is set to enter the 2024 presidential race against his former boss on June 7, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Pence will launch his campaign with a video and a speech in the early nominating state of Iowa, the sources said.

A staunch social conservative who stood by Trump throughout his time in his office, Pence has increasingly distanced himself from the former Republican president since his election defeat, saying Trump's encouragement of the rioters who attacked the US Capitol on 6 Jan 2021, put him and his family in danger.

Trump has a massive polling lead in a Republican field that now has more than 10 declared candidates, a dynamic that could splinter the primary opposition against the former president. On Wednesday, Pence's polling average in the Republican field was less than 4%, compared to Trump's 53%, according to a RealClearPolitics average of polls.

Pence has continued to embrace many of Trump's policies, while portraying himself as an even-keeled and consensus-oriented alternative. He has also appealed more directly to the evangelical Christian community, having spent significant time in recent months touring mega-churches across the country.

The success of his campaign will hinge on whether he can attract enough backers of Trump's policies who are turned off by the former president's rhetoric and behavior to build a viable coalition. Pence - a former governor of Indiana and a one-time party leader in the US House of Representatives - will also test voters' appetite for an establishment Republican in a party where voters have increasingly turned to outsiders.

World+Biz / USA

Mike Pence / US Election 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

14h | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

1d | Panorama
Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

16h | TBS Insight
Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

17h | TBS World
Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria