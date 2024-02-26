How Trump defeated Nikki Haley in her home state of South Carolina

Republican presidential candidate and former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks as she brings her campaign tour to Troy, Michigan, US, February 25, 2024. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Donald Trump's big primary victory on Saturday over Nikki Haley in her home state of South Carolina was the result of a ruthless and methodical campaign to eliminate her as a threat, according to aides and people close to both campaigns.

Despite having already secured a string of primary victories, it was crucial for Trump to win South Carolina, a key early Republican primary state that often predicts the party's nominee. Unlike in 2016, Trump was facing a rival who had won two terms as governor of the state and is still locally popular.

The plan was to isolate Haley politically by locking down endorsements from scores of officials in the state as quickly as possible to demonstrate publicly that she had no path to the presidency through South Carolina, aides with knowledge of the Trump campaign plan said.

Trump's victory on Saturday was not a complete blowout but he still defeated her by a comfortable 20 percentage points on her home turf.

"We were facing a two-term governor. That necessitated a show of force. We needed endorsements to stop donors and voters taking a look at Nikki," a senior Trump campaign adviser told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Chris LaCivita, a co-manager of Trump's campaign, said the series of big-name endorsements played a critical role in snuffing out the competition in the state.

LaCivita said another crucial part of Trump's success was to harvest data on the thousands of voters who attended the former president's rallies.