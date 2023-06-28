Biden says hard to tell if Putin has been weakened by recent events

Reuters
28 June, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2023, 08:13 pm

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia&#039;s President Vladimir Putin meet for the US-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Pool
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet for the US-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Pool

US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has become "a pariah" around the world but it is hard to say if he has been weakened by recent events involving the head of the militant Wagner Group.

Biden, speaking to reporters at the White House prior to departing on a trip to Chicago, said Putin was clearly losing the war in Ukraine and "he's losing the war at home, and he has become a bit of a pariah around the world."

