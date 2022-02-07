Biden, Germany's Scholz to stress unified front against any Russian aggression toward Ukraine

Politics

Reuters
07 February, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 04:42 pm

Related News

Biden, Germany's Scholz to stress unified front against any Russian aggression toward Ukraine

US officials downplayed differences with Germany, which relies on Russia for natural gas, and said the United States had been coordinating closely with Berlin and Brussels on a "swift and severe package of sanctions" to be imposed on Russia in the event of an invasion

Reuters
07 February, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 04:42 pm
Biden, Germany&#039;s Scholz to stress unified front against any Russian aggression toward Ukraine

Summary

  • Scholz says meeting about 'preventing a war in Europe'
  • Controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline on the agenda
  • Leaders to discuss German leadership of G7

US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will underscore their unity in opposing any Russian aggression against Ukraine when they meet at the White House on Monday, amid US warnings that a Russian invasion could happen in days or weeks.

Scholz, under fire at home and abroad for showing insufficient leadership in the crisis, struck a more forceful tone before his departure, telling broadcaster ARD in an interview that he was open to deploying more troops to Lithuania to bolster NATO's eastern flank.

The German leader is due to visit both Ukraine and Russia next week, after meetings this week with the president of the European Council and the heads of Baltic states in a whirlwind of diplomacy aimed at averting a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Scholz said he saw signs that Western efforts to resolve the dispute diplomatically - including through Normandy format talks with France, Ukraine and Russia - were starting to resonate.

"It's about preventing a war in Europe," Scholz told ARD, adding that his first meeting as chancellor with Biden would involve "hard, real political work." The two men met in Rome in October during a summit of leaders from Group of 20 nations while Scholz was still serving as finance minister.

The Biden-Scholz relationship could be pivotal at a time when French President Emmanuel Macron has yet to declare if he will run in an election in three months, and while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is engulfed in a domestic crisis.

US officials downplayed differences with Germany, which relies on Russia for natural gas, and said the United States had been coordinating closely with Berlin and Brussels on a "swift and severe package of sanctions" to be imposed on Russia in the event of an invasion.

They noted - as Scholz has in recent interviews - that Germany was the second largest donor of non-military assistance to Kyiv after the United States, and said Germany's support in getting US forces to Romania, which shares a border with Ukraine, was critical.

"I'm absolutely confident that Germany shares our concerns over Russian aggression, shares our support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," a senior US administration official said. The two countries were "in absolute agreement" on the need for additional measures such as sanctions and deployment of further troops to the eastern flank of NATO in the event of an invasion, the official added.

Details of the sanctions package are still being finalized, but banning Russia from the SWIFT financial transaction system remains an option, a second senior US official said.

Biden, a longtime opponent of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline connecting Russia and Germany, will make clear the US position that the pipeline will not move forward if "Russia invades Ukraine in one way or another," the first official said.

Germany, which counts on Russian gas to cover half its needs, has delayed approval of the pipeline until at least the second half of 2022, but has thus far refused to cancel the nearly completed project.

Scholz and Biden will discuss Germany's agenda for its leadership of the Group of Seven rich nations this year, their support for Western Balkan countries, and working to coordinate bilateral and multilateral responses to China's non-market economic practices and human rights abuses, US officials said.

Steven Sokol, president of the American Council on Germany, said Scholz needed to clarify Germany's position on Nord Stream 2 and show more "creativity" in providing assistance to Ukraine, short of sending in weapons.

"Germany has to understand that if it wants to be more of a player on the world stage and carry more responsibility, then with that comes taking more action," Sokol said. "In order to be a leader, Germany has to do more.

Top News / World+Biz

Ukraine / Ukraine -Russia / Ukraine crisis / Ukraine issues / Biden / usa-germany allies / Uss allies / NATO / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

6h | Panorama
Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

6h | Brands
Ekram Kabir. illustration: TBS

This is why we need more homes for the elderly

6h | Thoughts
The range of waste that recyclers use has expanded from knit to denim and 90% cotton. Photo: Courtesy

Reverse Resources: Turning textile waste into raw material

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

1h | Videos
Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

1h | Videos
Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

1h | Videos
BBID for e-commerce firms

BBID for e-commerce firms

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Infographics: TBS
Economy

Four firms get nod to invest abroad