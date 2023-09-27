More than 100 dead, 150 injured in Iraq wedding inferno

Middle East

Reuters
27 September, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 27 September, 2023, 12:50 pm

Related News

More than 100 dead, 150 injured in Iraq wedding inferno

Reuters
27 September, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 27 September, 2023, 12:50 pm
Security forces and emergency responders among others gather at a hospital following a fatal fire at a wedding celebration, in the district of Hamdaniya in Iraq&#039;s Nineveh province, Iraq, September 27, 2023. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid
Security forces and emergency responders among others gather at a hospital following a fatal fire at a wedding celebration, in the district of Hamdaniya in Iraq's Nineveh province, Iraq, September 27, 2023. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid

More than 100 people were killed and 150 injured in a fire at a wedding party in Hamdaniya district in Iraq's Nineveh province that left civil defence searching the charred skeleton of a building for survivors into the early hours of Wednesday.

Nineveh Deputy Governor Hassan al-Allaq told Reuters that 113 people had been confirmed dead, with state media putting the death toll at at least 100, with 150 people injured.

The fire ripped through a large events hall in the north-eastern region after fireworks were lit during the celebration, local civil defence said, according to state media.

An emergency worker walks over rubble at the site following a fatal fire at a wedding celebration, in the district of Hamdaniya in Iraq&#039;s Nineveh province, Iraq, September 27, 2023. REUTERS/Khalid Al-Mousily
An emergency worker walks over rubble at the site following a fatal fire at a wedding celebration, in the district of Hamdaniya in Iraq's Nineveh province, Iraq, September 27, 2023. REUTERS/Khalid Al-Mousily

"We saw the fire pulsating, coming out of the hall. Those who managed got out and those who didn't got stuck. Even those who made their way out were broken," said Imad Yohana, a 34-year-old who escaped the inferno.

Video from a Reuters correspondent at the site showed firefighters clambering over the charred wreckage of the building, shining lights over smouldering ruins.

Preliminary information indicated that the building was made of highly flammable construction materials, contributing to its rapid collapse, state media said.

Ambulances and medical crews were dispatched to the site by federal Iraqi authorities and Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, according to official statements.

Eyewitnesses at the site said the building caught fire at around 10:45 p.m. local time (1945 GMT) and that hundreds of people were in attendance at the time of the incident.

Top News / World+Biz

Iraq fire / Iraq

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

17h | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

17h | Panorama
India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

1d | Panorama
It is highly unlikely that inflation rate is going to come down soon. PHOTO: TBS

No more central bank loans to the govt: Will it be enough to curb inflation?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

2h | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

4h | TBS SPORTS
Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

6h | TBS SPORTS
Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

7h | TBS Economy