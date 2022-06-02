Israeli troops kill two Palestinians as violence simmers

Reuters
02 June, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 11:42 am

Israeli troops kill two Palestinians as violence simmers

The Palestinian foreign ministry condemned the killing as a "field execution"

Reuters
02 June, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 11:42 am
Relatives react over the body of a Palestinian woman who was killed in an incident at an Israeli checkpoint, at a hospital in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, June 1, 2022. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Relatives react over the body of a Palestinian woman who was killed in an incident at an Israeli checkpoint, at a hospital in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, June 1, 2022. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Israeli soldiers shot dead a knife-wielding Palestinian woman on Wednesday, the army said - an account that was disputed by Palestinian officials - and a Palestinian man was killed during an Israeli incursion in the occupied West Bank.

Violence in territories where Palestinians seek statehood has simmered since US-sponsored peace talks stalled in 2014. It has flared again in recent weeks with fatal Palestinian attacks inside Israel and deadly Israeli raids.

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers broke out after dark when the military entered the village of Yabad to demolish the house of a Palestinian gunman who had shot dead five people in an Israeli city on 30 March.

Medics and residents said villagers threw stones at the soldiers who opened fire at them.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said one man was killed and two others critically wounded. It was not immediately clear whether they had all taken part in the confrontation.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment but confirmed its soldiers were there to destroy the gunman's house.

In a separate incident, the Israeli army said "an assailant armed with a knife advanced toward an IDF (Israel Defence Forces) soldier who was conducting routine security activity" near Al Aroub village.

"The soldiers responded with live fire," it said.

A hospital in the nearby Palestinian city of Hebron confirmed the woman's death.

The Palestinian foreign ministry condemned the killing as a "field execution".

"She was en route to her work and there were no incidents there or danger to the criminals," the ministry said in a statement.

