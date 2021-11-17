Iran still denying inspectors 'essential' access to workshop -IAEA report

Middle East

Reuters
17 November, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 09:12 pm

Related News

Iran still denying inspectors 'essential' access to workshop -IAEA report

Reuters
17 November, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 09:12 pm
Flags flutter in the wind in front of the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Austria, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Flags flutter in the wind in front of the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Austria, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Iran has still not granted UN nuclear inspectors access to re-install surveillance cameras at its TESA Karaj centrifuge-parts workshop, a step "essential" to reviving Iran's nuclear deal, an International Atomic Energy Agency report said on Wednesday.

With indirect talks between the United States and Iran on reviving the nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, due to resume on 29 November, the IAEA said its inability to re-install the cameras hindered its task of monitoring Iran's nuclear activities.

"This is seriously affecting the Agency's ability to restore continuity of knowledge at the workshop, which has been widely recognised as essential in relation to a return to the JCPOA," the confidential report seen by Reuters said.

The workshop at the TESA Karaj complex makes components for centrifuges, machines that enrich uranium. It was hit by apparent sabotage in June in which one of four IAEA cameras there was destroyed. Iran removed them all, and the footage from the destroyed camera is missing.

TESA Karaj was one of several sites where Iran agreed on Sept. 12 to grant IAEA inspectors access, to service IAEA monitoring equipment and replace memory cards due to fill up with camera footage and other data.

That arrangement helped avoid a diplomatic escalation at a time when talks were paused on reviving the JCPOA, which imposed restrictions on Iran's nuclear programmes in return for the lifting of international sanctions against Tehran.

Washington pulled out of the agreement under then-President Donald Trump in 2018, and Tehran responded by violating many of its restrictions. Talks to revive it began this year but were paused ahead of elections in Iran which brought a new hardline government to power. read more

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that the Karaj workshop resumed production months ago and was supplying Iran's Fordow site with parts for the advanced IR-6 centrifuge. A senior diplomat said the agency did not know whether Karaj had resumed operating, but said IR-6 parts being used at Fordow appeared to predate the incident.

World+Biz

Iran / Iran nuclear deal / International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

3h | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

3h | Videos
Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

3h | Videos
JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records