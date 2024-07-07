Iranian warship capsizes during repairs in port of Bandar Abbas

07 July, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 09:03 pm

State media carried a picture of a capsized ship and said several people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Reuters
Iranian navy frigate Sahand. File Photo: Collected
The Iranian navy frigate Sahand capsized during repairs in the southern port of Bandar Abbas, Iranian state media reported on Sunday.

"As Sahand was being repaired at the wharf, it lost its balance due to water ingress. Fortunately ...the vessel is being returned to balance quickly," the official news agency IRNA reported, citing a navy statement.

It did not specify when the accident occurred. State media carried a picture of a capsized ship and said several people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

