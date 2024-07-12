Oil tanker seized by Iran moving to international waters, tracking data shows

World+Biz

Reuters
12 July, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2024, 12:42 pm

Related News

Oil tanker seized by Iran moving to international waters, tracking data shows

The Marshall Islands-flagged Advantage Sweet was boarded by Iran's military in the Gulf of Oman in April 2023 after an alleged collision with an Iranian boat

Reuters
12 July, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2024, 12:42 pm
Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker Advantage Sweet, which, according to Refinitiv ship tracking data, is a Suezmax crude tanker which had been chartered by oil major Chevron and had last docked in Kuwait, sails through Bophorus Istanbul, Turkey, February 11, 2023. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik/File Photo
Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker Advantage Sweet, which, according to Refinitiv ship tracking data, is a Suezmax crude tanker which had been chartered by oil major Chevron and had last docked in Kuwait, sails through Bophorus Istanbul, Turkey, February 11, 2023. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik/File Photo

A Chevron-chartered oil tanker that was seized by Iran more than a year ago was heading for international waters on Thursday, LSEG ship tracking data showed.

The Marshall Islands-flagged Advantage Sweet was boarded by Iran's military in the Gulf of Oman in April 2023 after an alleged collision with an Iranian boat.

The US State Department welcomed reports that the vessel has been released and again condemned the Iranian regime's unlawful seizure of the vessel from international waters, an agency spokesperson said. The State Department in March had called for the immediate release of the tanker.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

There was no immediate comment from Chevron or Iranian officials on Thursday.

The movement of the Advantage Sweet appeared to coincide with the reported conclusion of a court case that Iranian state-linked media have linked to the tanker.

In March this year, an Iranian court found in favour of patients who had sued the US government over sanctions which they said stopped Iran importing medicine for a rare skin disease, causing deaths and suffering.

After the ruling, Iranian authorities said they would unload about $50 million worth of crude from the Advantage Sweet, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

The report did not specify whether Iran's seizure of the tanker's oil would contribute to any compensation for the patients.

On Thursday, an Iranian court reached a final ruling in the case, ordering the US government and officials to pay $6.8 billion over the sanctions, the Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency reported.

ship / Iran

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

18m | Panorama
Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, owner of Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, showcases his farm’s prized Wyandotte chickens. Situated in a remote village of the district, the farm is renowned for its collection of 25 highly sought-after breeds of exotic chickens, cherished primarily as pets. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Ali Akbar Tutul

Shuvo Agro: From passion to prosperous poultry farm

13m | Features
The daal that graces the plates of dormitory dwellers bears a striking resemblance to water in its consistency. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why doesn't the memory of Dhaka University's daal never get dull?

4h | Panorama
Local brands have found innovative and creative ways to incorporate imitation pearls in their designs. Photo: 6 Yards Story.

Into the world of timeless pearls and local brands

4h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

15h | Videos
China's Role in the Russia-North Korea Relationship

China's Role in the Russia-North Korea Relationship

14h | Videos
Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

17h | Videos
Bangla Blockade: Police baton charge on protesting students in Chittagong

Bangla Blockade: Police baton charge on protesting students in Chittagong

17h | Videos