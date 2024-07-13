Iran's Pezeshkian rejects US pressure, praises Russia, China

Reuters
13 July, 2024, 07:40 am
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 07:44 am

Iran's Pezeshkian rejects US pressure, praises Russia, China

Pezeshkian, a relative moderate who beat a hardline rival in elections, also reiterated that Iran does not seek nuclear weapons, adding that Tehran would expand ties with neighbours and engage with Europe

Iran&#039;s President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian speaks during a gathering with his supporters at the shrine of Iran&#039;s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in south of Tehran, Iran July 6, 2024. Photo:Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS /File Photo
Iran's President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian speaks during a gathering with his supporters at the shrine of Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in south of Tehran, Iran July 6, 2024. Photo:Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS /File Photo

The United States should realise that Iran will not respond to pressure, President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian said in a statement published on Saturday, in which he also highlighted his country's friendship with China and Russia.

Pezeshkian, a relative moderate who beat a hardline rival in elections, also reiterated that Iran does not seek nuclear weapons, adding that Tehran would expand ties with neighbours and engage with Europe.

"The United States...needs to recognise the reality and understand, once and for all, that Iran does not - and will not - respond to pressure (and) that Iran's defence doctrine does not include nuclear weapons," Pezeshkian said in the statement, titled "My message to the new world" and published in the daily Tehran Times.

Pezeshkian, a 69-year-old heart surgeon, has pledged to promote a pragmatic foreign policy, ease tensions over now-stalled negotiations with major powers to revive a 2015 nuclear pact and improve prospects for social liberalisation and political pluralism.

However many Iranians are sceptical about his ability to fulfil his campaign promises as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, not the president, is the ultimate authority in the Islamic Republic.

"China and Russia have consistently stood by us during challenging times. We deeply value this friendship.

"Russia is a valued strategic ally and neighbour to Iran and my administration will remain committed to expanding and enhancing our cooperation," Pezeshkian said, adding that Tehran would actively support initiatives aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine.

"The Iranian people have entrusted me with a strong mandate to vigorously pursue constructive engagement on the international stage while insisting on our rights, our dignity and our deserved role in the region and the world.

"I extend an open invitation to those willing to join us in this historic endeavour," Pezeshkian said.

