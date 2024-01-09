Iran blames US military interventions for regional instability

09 January, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 11:18 am

Kanaani's remarks followed an attack launched by the US military on Thursday

Iran's and US' flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Iran's and US' flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday that many of the insecurities, instabilities and tensions in West Asia have roots in the US military presence and interventions in the region.

He made the remarks at a weekly press conference in the Iranian capital Tehran, while commenting on the recent tensions between US forces and resistance groups in Iraq and other regional states.

"Many of the insecurities, instabilities and tensions in the region have roots in the US government's political, military and security interventions in the region as well as its unlimited and unconditional support for Israel," said Kanaani.

Kanaani's remarks followed an attack launched by the US military on Thursday on the headquarters of the Hashd Shaabi resistance group in eastern Baghdad, which killed three people, including a leader of the Harakat al-Nujaba group that is part of Hashd Shaabi.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani said on Friday his government would soon start talks with the US-led coalition in Iraq through a committee to arrange the withdrawal of foreign troops, a move he said was "a commitment that the government will not back down from."

The time has come for the US military forces' pullout from the Iraqi territory, Kanaani said, adding regional countries could ensure peace, stability and security through collective cooperation without the help of transregional military forces.

