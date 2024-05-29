Six Iranian journalists expelled from Saudi: state TV

Middle East

AFP
29 May, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 09:46 pm

Related News

Six Iranian journalists expelled from Saudi: state TV

"They were arrested on Tuesday last week while recording the recitation of the Holy Quran in The Prophet's Mosque in Medina," state television said.

AFP
29 May, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 09:46 pm
Flags of Saudi Arabia and Iran. Photo: Collected
Flags of Saudi Arabia and Iran. Photo: Collected

Saudi Arabia has expelled six Iranian journalists after they were arrested at a major Muslim pilgrimage site, Iranian state media reported on Wednesday, adding that the reason remains unknown.

"They were arrested on Tuesday last week while recording the recitation of the Holy Quran in The Prophet's Mosque in Medina," state television said.

"After being questioned for several hours they were taken to the Central Police Detention Centre in Medina with no reason being given," it added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mainly Sunni-majority Saudi Arabia, a long-time regional rival of mostly Shiite-majority Iran, has not publicly commented on the reported arrests and expulsions.

"We still do not know the exact causes of this issue," state television chief Peyman Jebelli told the broadcaster from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport where he met the journalists on their return to Iran.

The channel said the reporters had been in Saudi Arabia to cover the annual hajj pilgrimage, which will this year be held in mid-June.

Saudi Arabia imposed a near-decade long ban on Iranians attending the umrah, the year-round minor pilgrimage, when the two countries broke off diplomatic relations.

The regional powerhouses severed links in 2016 after Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked following the execution by Riyadh of Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr.

Riyadh also banned foreigners from entering the country for the hajj during the Covid pandemic.

Pilgrims from the Islamic republic were allowed to attend last year's hajj after Tehran and Riyadh agreed in a China-brokered deal to restore ties and reopen their respective embassies.

The umrah pilgrimage had remained off limits to Iranians until this year, and its resumption was touted as a sign of thawing relations.

Last month, when pilgrims left Tehran for Riyadh for the umrah, they were seen off at a ceremony attended by the Saudi ambassador to Iran, Abdullah bin Saud al-Anazi.

Muslims can make the umrah pilgrimage to Mecca at any time of year, in contrast to the hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam which takes place on specific dates according to the lunar calendar.

Top News / World+Biz

Iran / Saudi Arabia / journalist

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How introverts can gain visibility at work

10h | Pursuit
The group comprised students from the Mechatronics Engineering Department of RUET. They are also members of the RUET Robotics Society. Photo: Courtesy

Bomb-Disposal Robot: RUET students shake hands with Bangladesh Army

10h | Pursuit
There is a lake in the middle of the complex but it resembles a dirty swamp. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Another concrete jungle in the name of 'garden city'

14h | Panorama
According to Dr Piyush Mathur, Ahsan Manzil’s upper-frontal view with the large dome and the grand stairs, expresses a statement of ‘grandeur’ and ‘authority.’ Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Understanding the gender implications of architecture

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

How the wives of Benazir-PK Haldars own so much wealth

How the wives of Benazir-PK Haldars own so much wealth

2h | Videos
USA cricket unites different nations and cultures

USA cricket unites different nations and cultures

11m | Videos
Government trying to export manpower to Middle East

Government trying to export manpower to Middle East

3h | Videos
T-20 World Cup statistics in numbers

T-20 World Cup statistics in numbers

5h | Videos