USBBC advances bilateral trade ties in third executive delegation to Dhaka

30 May, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 03:19 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The US Chamber of Commerce's US-Bangladesh Business Council  (USBBC) led its third annual Executive Business Delegation to Dhaka, Bangladesh, for high-level dialogues  with the Honorable Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, as well as senior members of the  Bangladesh government and the US Embassy in Dhaka, reads a press release.

Discussions focused on expanding the bilateral  commercial, trade, and investment relationship.  

Prime Minister Hasina said, "The United States has been a major economic and development partner of  Bangladesh for decades… The United States is currently the largest single-country destination of our  exports, the biggest source of foreign direct investment, and an important source of knowledge and  technology."  

Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Prime Minister Hasina noted USBBC's significant role in advancing US-Bangladesh trade and investment  and called on the Council and business representatives to explore further opportunities for partnership. The Executive Business Delegation was led by Steven Kobos, President and CEO, Excelerate Energy and  Chair of the Council, and Ambassador Atul Keshap, President, US-Bangladesh Business Council and Senior  Vice President, South Asia, US Chamber of Commerce. They were joined by over 40 US business leaders  from across sectors including energy, digital economy, financial services, aerospace, healthcare,  agriculture, and transportation. The delegation was supported by Corporate Partners Visa, Meta, and  Mastercard.  

Prime Minister Hasina also praised the launch of the Council's Food, Water and Nutrition Taskforce which  will support private sector partnerships toward food security efforts in Bangladesh, enhancing the  Council's existing work to deepen energy ties through its Energy Taskforce, and strengthening the 

Council's collaboration on artificial intelligence, digital payments and communication technologies  through its Digital Economy Taskforce.  

Steven Kobos, Chair of the Council and Mission Lead, said "the US business community is a strong partner  to the people of Bangladesh and our member companies consistently demonstrate the best of American  ingenuity through innovative, responsible, and sustainable investment in-country. I thank the Honorable  Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her senior advisors and ministers for hosting robust discussions with  our executive delegation."  

Ambassador Atul Keshap, President of the US-Bangladesh Business Council and Senior Vice President for  South Asia at the US Chamber, added, "Bangladesh is a nation with a mighty track record of important  accomplishments and a bright future of growth and prosperity ahead. Our delegation's visit at this  moment of geopolitical and geo-economics instability testifies not only to the rise of Bangladesh as a  responsible and prospering nation, but also to the innate talent and resiliency of the Bangladeshi people.  Our delegation's size reflects the dedication the American private sector has for broad-based and inclusive  prosperity for all the citizens of this great country. We at USBBC are committed to our long-term mission  of being a driving force for upgrading our bilateral economic relationship. Additionally, we extend our  heartfelt wishes for a swift and successful recovery from Cyclone Remal and offer our steadfast support  and solidarity."  

The delegation also engaged with a variety of stakeholders including the Hon. Private Sector & Investment  Advisor to the Prime Minister Salman F. Rahman, Hon. Energy Advisor to the Prime Minister Dr. Tawfiq E-Elahi Chowdhury, Hon. Minister of Finance Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, Hon. State Minister of Commerce  Ahsanul Islam Titu, Hon. State Minister of Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan, Foreign Secretary Ambassador  Masud Bin Momen, Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, and other senior officials.

The  delegation also met with US Ambassador Peter D. Haas, senior US Embassy and USAID/Bangladesh  officials, and were hosted by bKash Founder & CEO Kamal Quadir for a dialogue on financial inclusion and  technology in Bangladesh.  

The US Chamber's meeting with Prime Minister Hasina is part of its important work representing and  advocating for US business interests at home and abroad. Each year, the US Chamber hosts dozens of  heads of state and over 500 other senior officials from around the world at its headquarters.

Last year,  the US Chamber of Commerce led business delegations to 37 foreign capitals across every continent  except Antarctica, providing access and insights for businesses expanding into new markets. The Chamber  also represents the American business community at multilateral gatherings, including the Munich  Security Conference, the UN General Assembly, APEC, and COP28.

 

