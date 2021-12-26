First Omicron case detected in Gaza, Palestinians say

Middle East

Reuters
26 December, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 07:35 pm

Related News

First Omicron case detected in Gaza, Palestinians say

The carrier is a Gaza resident who was infected within the coastal territory

Reuters
26 December, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 07:35 pm
A Palestinian woman wearing on a protective face mask speaks on her phone as she stands next to a coronavirus-themed mural amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Gaza City November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman wearing on a protective face mask speaks on her phone as she stands next to a coronavirus-themed mural amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Gaza City November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The Palestinian health ministry said on Sunday it had identified the first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the Gaza Strip.

The carrier is a Gaza resident who was infected within the coastal territory, ministry official Majdi Dhair told a news conference.

Dhair said this meant the variant, first identified in southern Africa and Hong Kong last month, existed in Gaza and was now spreading among the population. The discovery poses a new challenge to the enclave's under-developed health system.

"We are ahead of difficult days. It is expected that the Omicron variant will spread fast," he told reporters.

Gaza, with a population of 2.2 million people, has registered 189,837 Covid-19 infections and 1,691 deaths.

Dhair urged Gazans to get vaccinated, putting the percentage of those who had already received shots at around 40 percent.

In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, three cases of Omicron variant had been detected among Palestinians on 16 December and the number had since risen to 23 among the 3.1 million population, Palestinian health authorities said.

Top News / World+Biz

omicron / Omicron in Gaza / Gaza

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

9h | Mode
The Baldah Garden is a crucial research ground for local botanists, botany and zoology students and naturists. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS.

Saving Baldah for the sake of research

9h | Panorama
Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

1d | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

49m | Videos
Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

1h | Videos
Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

2h | Videos
Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market