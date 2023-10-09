Factbox: Deadly Afghanistan earthquakes over the years

Middle East

Reuters
09 October, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 11:01 am

Related News

Factbox: Deadly Afghanistan earthquakes over the years

Reuters
09 October, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 11:01 am
An Afghan man walks past a damaged house after the recent earthquake in Wor Kali village in the Barmal district of Paktika province, Afghanistan, June 25, 2022. REUTERS/Ali Khara/File Photo
An Afghan man walks past a damaged house after the recent earthquake in Wor Kali village in the Barmal district of Paktika province, Afghanistan, June 25, 2022. REUTERS/Ali Khara/File Photo

Powerful earthquakes in Afghanistan have killed more than 2,000 people and injured more than 9,000, the Taliban administration said on Sunday, in the deadliest tremors in years in the quake-prone country.

Afghanistan, hemmed in by mountains, has a long history of strong earthquakes, many in the rugged Hindu Kush region bordering Pakistan. Death tolls often rise when remote locations are hit, and decades of war have left infrastructure in a shambles, making relief and rescue operations difficult.

Here is a list of Afghan quakes over the past three decades:

BADAKHSHAN, 2023

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck the sparsely populated northeastern province of Badakhshan, 40 km (25 miles) southeast of Jurm village, killing at least 13 people in Afghanistan and neighbouring Pakistan.

KUNAR, September 2022

As Afghanistan was recovering from strong earthquakes three months earlier, tremors hit Kunar province in September, killing eight.

PAKTIKA, June 2022

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake killed 1,036 people in the eastern province of Paktika, causing widespread damage and forcing Afghanistan to appeal for international aid.

HINDU KUSH, 2015

A quake of magnitude 7.5, one of the largest in Afghanistan's recorded history, killed 399 people in Afghanistan and neighbours Pakistan and India.

HINDU KUSH, 2002

Twin earthquakes in the Hindu Kush in March 2002 killed a total of 1,100.

HINDU KUSH, 1991

An earthquake in the Hindu Kush killed 848 people across Afghanistan, Pakistan and the Soviet Union.

QAYEN, 1997

A magnitude 7.2 quake on the border of Afghanistan and Iran killed more than 1,500 in both countries and destroyed more than 10,000 homes.

TAKHAR, February-May 1998

An earthquake in the remote northeastern province of Takhar killed at least 2,300 people, with some estimates ranging as high as 4,000. Three months later, a quake of magnitude 6.6 in the same region killed 4,700.

World+Biz

Afghanistan / Afghan / Earthquake / Afghanistan earthquake / Factbox

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Isaacson's Elon Musk: Portrait of a flawed billionaire

Isaacson's Elon Musk: Portrait of a flawed billionaire

2h | Panorama
Several former clients pointed out that BMA&#039;s address on their contract paper and Facebook page was non-existent. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Clients allege fraud and unreliable service

1h | Panorama
The Z32 300ZX came with a completely new design language, which was more streamlined, had fewer angles and offered more luxury features, while still retaining its status of a fast car like its predecessors. Photos; Arfin Kazi

Mon Cheri Fairlady Z: Nissan’s unsung Z32 300ZX

15h | Wheels
Graphics: TBS

What happens when the Taka note ends its journey?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

12h | TBS World
Buffet of footpaths

Buffet of footpaths

14h | TBS Food
Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

15h | TBS Economy
The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

23h | TBS Career