World order depends on events in Ukraine, Zelenskiy says

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a joint news briefing with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (not seen), as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, ahead of EU summit in Kyiv, Ukraine February 2, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

A world order based on rules and humanity depends on how events play out in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday.

"It is right now and here in Ukraine that the future of a world order based on rules, humanity and predictability is being decided," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address, delivered after a surprise visit to Kyiv by US President Joe Biden.

Zelenskiy said defence and other needs for putting an end to Russian aggression this year were already well known, including by Ukraine's partners.

"All it takes is resolve," he said. "Today, I saw such resolve from President Biden and the United States of America."