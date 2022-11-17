UK's Rishi Sunak to publish tax return months after row wife Akshata Murty faced

Europe

Hindustan Times
17 November, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 12:59 pm

Related News

UK's Rishi Sunak to publish tax return months after row wife Akshata Murty faced

Hindustan Times
17 November, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 12:59 pm
Caption: Sunak is more of a global citizen than most of his fellow Tories. Photo: Bloomberg
Caption: Sunak is more of a global citizen than most of his fellow Tories. Photo: Bloomberg

UK prime minister Indian-origin Rishi Sunak said that he will publish his tax return by Christmas once he receives the formal advice from the cabinet office after row over his wife Akshata Murty's non-dom status during which it was revealed that she was not paying UK tax.

In April, Akshata Murty agreed to pay tax on all worldwide income in future, though not backdated as she previously paid £30,000 a year for the non-dom status, which means she does not pay UK tax on her overseas income.

During his unsuccessful leadership campaign when he lost to Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak had said that he would publish his tax returns if he became prime minister. At the G20 summit in Bali, Rishi Sunak said that he would stand by that pledge of publishing his tax return.

"Yes, of course," Rishi Sunak said when asked about whether he would publish his tax return.

"That is the established precedent and I'd be very happy to follow the precedent. In terms of timing, I will have to speak to the Cabinet Office and figure out the right way that happens. But I have no problem doing that," Rishi Sunak he added.

Answering when it would happen, Rishi Sunak said, "I have to talk to the Cabinet Office to check on the precedent for how those things happen, but I have absolutely no trouble doing it."

Although, there is no precedent for British prime ministers to publish their tax returns, unlike in the US where it is customary for presidents to do so.

World+Biz / Politics

UK PM / tax / Rishi Sunak

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sk. Shamim Iqbal / Academic, SIBL Training Institute. Illustration: TBS

Why we should get rid of ‘education without character’

4h | Thoughts
Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

5h | Pursuit
What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How do you finance climate projects in a currency crisis?

5h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

18h | Videos
NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

19h | Videos
Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

19h | Videos
Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday