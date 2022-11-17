UK's Rishi Sunak to publish tax return months after row wife Akshata Murty faced

Caption: Sunak is more of a global citizen than most of his fellow Tories. Photo: Bloomberg

UK prime minister Indian-origin Rishi Sunak said that he will publish his tax return by Christmas once he receives the formal advice from the cabinet office after row over his wife Akshata Murty's non-dom status during which it was revealed that she was not paying UK tax.

In April, Akshata Murty agreed to pay tax on all worldwide income in future, though not backdated as she previously paid £30,000 a year for the non-dom status, which means she does not pay UK tax on her overseas income.

During his unsuccessful leadership campaign when he lost to Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak had said that he would publish his tax returns if he became prime minister. At the G20 summit in Bali, Rishi Sunak said that he would stand by that pledge of publishing his tax return.

"Yes, of course," Rishi Sunak said when asked about whether he would publish his tax return.

"That is the established precedent and I'd be very happy to follow the precedent. In terms of timing, I will have to speak to the Cabinet Office and figure out the right way that happens. But I have no problem doing that," Rishi Sunak he added.

Answering when it would happen, Rishi Sunak said, "I have to talk to the Cabinet Office to check on the precedent for how those things happen, but I have absolutely no trouble doing it."

Although, there is no precedent for British prime ministers to publish their tax returns, unlike in the US where it is customary for presidents to do so.