Tax hike on cigarettes could raise revenues by Tk10,000cr: Atiur Rahman

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 May, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 10:19 pm

Related News

Tax hike on cigarettes could raise revenues by Tk10,000cr: Atiur Rahman

Speakers at the dialogue acknowledged that the tax increase could potentially raise the illegal cigarette trade in the country

TBS Report
02 May, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 10:19 pm
Dr Atiur Rahman. Sketch: TBS
Dr Atiur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

Former Bangladesh Bank governor Atiur Rahman proposed raising taxes on cigarettes, saying the hike may add Tk10,000 crore to public revenues while significantly reducing smoking rates.

Speaking at a dialogue today, Atiur said, "Low taxes are shooting up consumption of cheap cigarettes in the country, leading to low revenues despite their high sales." 

Citing researchers, speakers at the dialogue, organised by the Unnayan Shamannay, said medical expenses for smoking-related illnesses significantly surpass revenue from tobacco sales.  

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In 2017-18 alone, this disparity reached at least 34% when a staggering 1,61,000 people died from tobacco use, they added.  

A set of proposals were presented at the event. They included a significant increase in prices of cigarette, Bidi and smokeless tobacco products, and imposing supplementary duties on them. 

Addressing the programme, Ferdous Ahmed, a film star and Dhaka-10 MP, said, "A tax increase on cigarettes in the high range will decrease consumption."  

He also advocated for stopping the sale of cigarettes without a whole pack or to people under the age of 18.  

The price hike was proposed to make cigarettes less affordable, particularly to low-income groups and teenagers who primarily consume cheaper brands. The highest price increase of 33% was suggested for this category. 

And 19%, 15%, and 13% tax hikes were proposed for middle, high, and premium category cigarettes, respectively. 

Giving the example of narcotics, SM Zulfiqar Ali, research director at the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies said even after a rise in drug prices, their consumption did not decrease significantly.

The speakers also acknowledged that the tax increase could potentially raise the illegal cigarette trade in the country. 

Drawing attention to the illegal trade due to the price hike, Nazmul Islam, associate professor of Buet, said, "Policy makers should not only look at cigarette price hikes but also the possibility of illegal trade as a result of that."

Top News

Cigarettes / tax / Atiur Rahman / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

1h | Features
Deforestation and land erosion have resulted in reduced flow of the Sangu River, which is making lives even harder for people living in the river basin. PHOTO: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Vanishing forests, receding waters and impending disaster in the Sangu river basin

1d | Panorama
Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

2d | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

1h | Videos
What is the message of this week's stock market?

What is the message of this week's stock market?

2h | Videos
"The demand for Bengali songs outside the country has increased"

"The demand for Bengali songs outside the country has increased"

2h | Videos
How Mustafiz's IPL stint is also bringing the BCB money

How Mustafiz's IPL stint is also bringing the BCB money

5h | Videos