UK government to cut funding for BBC - report

Europe

Reuters
16 January, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 09:15 pm

Related News

UK government to cut funding for BBC - report

The future of the licence-payer funded British Broadcasting Corporation is a perpetual topic of political debate, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government most recently suggesting its funding needs to be reformed

Reuters
16 January, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 09:15 pm
Picture: Reuters
Picture: Reuters

Britain's government will cut the BBC's funding by ordering a two-year freeze on the fee that people pay to watch the broadcaster, the Mail on Sunday reported.

The future of the licence-payer funded British Broadcasting Corporation is a perpetual topic of political debate, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government most recently suggesting its funding needs to be reformed.

Set against an inflation rate expected to reach a 30-year high of 6% or more in April, freezing the licence cost at its current 159 pounds ($217.40) would provide some relief to consumers battling sharply rising costs of living.

But it would also be a large blow to the BBC's finances as it tries to compete with privately funded news outlets and the likes of Netflix and other entertainment streaming services funded by consumer subscriptions.

In November, the government launched negotiations to agree how much the TV licence would cost, part of a five year funding settlement due to begin in April 2022.

The Digital, Media, Culture and Sport department declined to comment when asked about the Mail on Sunday report.

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries said that the licence fee settlement would be the last such agreement and tweeted a link to the Mail on Sunday article.

"Time now to discuss and debate new ways of funding, supporting and selling great British content," she said on Twitter.

The BBC declined to comment on Dorries' tweet or the Mail on Sunday report.

The opposition Labour Party said the funding cut was politically motivated.

"The Prime Minister and the Culture Secretary seem hell-bent on attacking this great British institution because they don't like its journalism," said Lucy Powell, Labour lawmaker and culture policy chief.

The BBC's news output is regularly criticised by UK political parties. Its coverage of Brexit issues - central to Johnson's government - has long been seen as overly critical by supporters of leaving the European Union.

Last week, one Conservative lawmaker said BBC coverage relating to parties in Johnson's Downing Street residence during coronavirus lockdowns amounted to a "coup attempt" against the prime minister.

($1 = 0.7314 pounds)

Top News / World+Biz

BBC / BBC licence fee / BBC funding / BBC funding frozen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Queen has now stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew and the monarchy’s royal mess

8h | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Reuters

ELLE magazine bans fur in all its titles to support animal welfare

9h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Andeem: using tie-dyes to give sharis a burst of life 

9h | Mode
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

10h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

1h | Videos
As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

4h | Videos
Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

4h | Videos
Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

4
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike