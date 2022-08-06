Twelve Poles killed, 43 injured in Croatia bus crash

Reuters
06 August, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2022, 03:04 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Twelve people were killed and 43 injured, 18 of them seriously, when a Polish bus filled with religious pilgrims slipped off a road and crashed near Varazdin in northwestern Croatia early on Saturday, authorities said.

Police, firefighters and medical teams were deployed to the site of the accident that occurred at 5:40 am near Breznicki Hum in the direction of the capital Zagreb, the police said.

"All the victims are Polish citizens - we can at this point confirm this," a Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman told Polish private broadcaster TVN24. "The bus has Warsaw registration plates."

The passengers were adult pilgrims who were travelling to Medjugorje, a Roman Catholic shrine in southern Bosnia, Croatian Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic told reporters. An investigation into the cause of the accident was under way.

