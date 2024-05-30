21 killed, 40 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu

Hindustan Times
30 May, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 07:38 pm

The bus veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Tanda, Akhnoor in Jammu.

Bus plunges into gorge near Kalidhar mandir. Photo: HT
Twenty-one people were killed and 40 injured after a bus carrying passengers from Kurukshetra in India's Haryana veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in the Tanda area of Akhnoor in Jammu, police said.

The accident took place in the Kalidhar area of the district, officials said, adding that the bus rolled around 150 feet down into the gorge, reported PTI.

"A bus carrying devotees from Kurukshetra, Haryana towards Shivkhori, Pouni, when reached near Tungi Morh, Chowki Choura the said bus rolled down into deep gorge, as a result of which 21 passengers died and 40 passengers got injure," police said.

The vehicle was carrying pilgrims to the Shiv Khori area.

President of India Droupadi Murmu posted on X, "Pained beyond words to learn about the loss of lives in a bus accident in Akhnoor near Jammu. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured."

The injured have been shifted to the Akhnoor Hospital and Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Jammu.

"The first casualties have been received by CSE Akhnoor. They have informed us that they will send around 20-25 patients, out of which 16 patients have already been received. This was a tourist vehicle, and these people [passengers] are not from Jammu, they are from outside," said Narinder Singh, Medical Superintendent, Government Medical College, Jammu.

