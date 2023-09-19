Peru bus plunges into ravine, killing 25

World+Biz

Reuters
19 September, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 10:07 am

Related News

Peru bus plunges into ravine, killing 25

The accident occurred before dawn when the bus traveling between two Andean towns careened down a 200-meter (656-foot) ravine in the region of Huancavelica

Reuters
19 September, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 10:07 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A bus plummeted from the edge of a narrow mountain road in southeastern Peru on Monday, killing 25 people including two children, according to authorities.

The accident occurred before dawn when the bus traveling between two Andean towns careened down a 200-meter (656-foot) ravine in the region of Huancavelica, a police official told AFP.

"The toll is 25 dead and 34 injured," Defense Minister Jorge Chavez said.

Images of the site showed the battered bus lying on its side near a river, with debris and personal items strewn around.

Police and rescue workers combed the scene, while onlookers watched from the narrow dirt road up above.

President Dina Boluarte, in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, conveyed her condolences to the victims' loved ones.

An accident in the same region last month left 13 people dead and five seriously injured.

Accidents frequently occur along Peruvian highways due to speeding, poor road conditions, lack of signage and poor enforcement of traffic rules.

The World Health Organization estimated 4,414 road fatalities in Peru in 2019, or 13.6 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Top News

peru / bus crash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A scene from the 2003 film Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring. Photo: Collected

Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring: A soul's reverie through seasons

1h | Features
The door handles of Thai Emerald aer shaped like the lotus. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Handle with care: The transformative role of door and furniture handles

3h | Habitat
Javier Blas. Sketch: TBS

When governments carelessly risk a food crisis

4h | Panorama
Through his grocery store, Shahadat Hossain Jewel has taken it upon himself to make lives easier for his needy neighbours. PHOTO: Shaharin Amin Shupty

A grocery store where you can buy beef, hilsha portions for Tk10

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trade Expo Indonesia 2023

Trade Expo Indonesia 2023

32m | TBS Today
Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria

Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria

1h | TBS Stories
Fire broke out at Sena Kalyan Bhawan in Motijheel

Fire broke out at Sena Kalyan Bhawan in Motijheel

5h | TBS Today
Asia Cup 2023 prize money

Asia Cup 2023 prize money

19h | TBS SPORTS