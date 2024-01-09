Tourist bus crashes in Brazil, killing 25

09 January, 2024, 08:55 am
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 09:39 am

The crash happened overnight on a federal road between cities of Nova Fatima and Gaviao

09 January, 2024, 08:55 am
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 09:39 am
Tourist bus crashes in Brazil, killing 25

At least 25 people are dead and six injured after a minibus carrying tourists from a coastal trip collided with a truck in Brazil's northeastern state of Bahia, local authorities said on Monday.

The crash happened overnight on a federal road between cities of Nova Fatima and Gaviao in inland Bahia, the state's local fire department outpost said in a statement.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals, it added.

Most of the victims were in the minibus, Bahia civil police said, noting that the cause of the accident is under investigation.

