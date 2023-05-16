Scotland to offer free tuition for migrant students

Europe

TBS Report
16 May, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 04:06 pm

Related News

Scotland to offer free tuition for migrant students

TBS Report
16 May, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 04:06 pm
Scotland to offer free tuition for migrant students

Following a landmark legal ruling, the Scottish government has allowed hundreds of students who have come to Scotland as migrants to be eligible for free tuition in future.

Free tuition support will now be extended, from the 2023/24 academic year to students living in Scotland who have been in the UK for three years and have been granted leave to remain, BBC reports.

Moreover, unaccompanied children who are asylum seekers and the children of asylum seekers will also be able to apply for free tuition in higher or further education.

The decision was a result of a legal battle where lawyers successfully argued that Iraq-born Ola Jasim, who has lived in Scotland since she was 11, had her human rights breached. 

Ola Jasim has lived in Scotland since she was 11 but was not eligible for free tuition fees
Ola Jasim has lived in Scotland since she was 11 but was not eligible for free tuition fees

Ola had been unable to get free tuition because she was two months short of the length of residency required.

She was aged 20 and had been living in Scotland for nine years when the Court of Session case ruled in her favour in 2022.

Her whole secondary education had been in Glasgow and she had excelled in her examinations. But when she applied to study medicine in 2020 she was told she could not access free tuition because she was 58 days short of the length of time required to have lived in the country.

The court ruled the regulations were unlawful in light of articles in the European Convention on Human Rights relating to discrimination and the right to education.

Higher and Further Education Minister Graeme Dey said, "Scotland has a strong track record in supporting our young people.

"I recognise the impact that any delay to an asylum claim can have on a young person's education journey and I hope the changes set out here will go some way to address that.

"In addition, the changes we are proposing to capture a range of immigration statues will mean that all students, other than excepted groups, must now meet the same length of residence in the UK - three years - to access support."

Ola's parents previously had to borrow money to pay for her fees while she studied medicine at Dundee University.

Following the legal ruling, the Scottish government agreed to cover her tuition for the previous year and going forward.

Last week, First Minister Humza Yousaf insisted he was "absolutely committed" to free university tuition for all Scottish students despite calls for a rethink.

University of Edinburgh principal and vice-chancellor Sir Peter Mathieson had said allowing wealthier families to pay was "worthy of calm consideration".

He argued the move could prevent a brain drain from Scotland.

The first minister said he was "very proud" of the SNP's opposition to tuition fees.

 

 

Top News / World+Biz

scotland / Free education / Migrant students

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

3h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A blend of Sultanate tradition and nature

4h | Habitat
Representational image/ Pixabay

Making of tomorrow's business leaders

5h | Pursuit
Masud Chowdhury Pitu started his journey back in the 1990s, long before Youtube or streaming became a thing, and most Bangladeshi TV channels have been airing Pitu’s documentaries ever since. Photo: Courtesy

Panorama Documentary: A decades-long love affair with Bangladesh and its people

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

1h | TBS Stories
Voters delivers stunning win for reform

Voters delivers stunning win for reform

20h | TBS World
'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

23h | TBS Entertainment
IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

4
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman