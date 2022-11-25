Over 80,000 Russian passports issued in 'annexed' Ukraine: Moscow

Europe

BSS/AFP
25 November, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 11:36 am

Related News

Over 80,000 Russian passports issued in 'annexed' Ukraine: Moscow

BSS/AFP
25 November, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 11:36 am
Over 80,000 Russian passports issued in &#039;annexed&#039; Ukraine: Moscow

Moscow said on Thursday it had issued more than 80,000 Russian passports to residents of four Ukrainian territories since President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed the regions in September.

"Since the addition ... of the four regions into the Russian Federation, and in accordance with the legislation, more than 80,000 people received passports as citizens of the Russian Federation," Valentina Kazakova, a migration official with the interior ministry, said in remarks carried by Russian news agencies.

In September, Russia held so called referendums in four regions of Ukraine -- Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson -- and said residents had voted in favour of becoming subjects of Russia.

Putin formally annexed the territories at a ceremony in the Kremlin later that month, even though his forces have never had full control over them.

The United Nations condemned the "attempted illegal annexation" of Ukrainian land and urged the international community "not to recognize any changes announced by Russia to borders".

Russia has since lost swathes of territory that it controlled in Ukraine.

In November, Moscow pulled troops back from Kherson, the main city in the region of the same name and the only regional capital that Russia had captured in the Ukraine offensive.

Since the start of the military campaign in February, the Kremlin has made it easier for Ukrainians to obtain Russian nationality and allowed Ukrainian passport holders to live and work in Russia indefinitely and without a work permit.

Top News / World+Biz

Ukraine / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jeremy Daum and Moritz Rudolf. Sketch: TBS

The global ambitions of Chinese law

10m | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Bajwa’s incorrect interpretation of history

1h | Panorama
Photo:Farud Farabi

Exploring heritages and histories in West Bengal’s Nadia

2h | Explorer
How to create a financially fit future for youngsters

How to create a financially fit future for youngsters

3h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Why is controlling diabetes and blood pressure necessary for kidney health?

Why is controlling diabetes and blood pressure necessary for kidney health?

2h | Videos
Third ceramic expo begins in Dhaka

Third ceramic expo begins in Dhaka

4h | Videos
Five main pillars of Brazil team during World Cup

Five main pillars of Brazil team during World Cup

4h | Videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3e2aGQZ0Qtk

Sundarban 16 launch will operate in Dhaka- Barishal route

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court