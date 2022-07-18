More than 1,000 deaths linked to heatwave in Portugal, Spain

Europe

TBS Report
18 July, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2022, 10:18 pm

Related News

More than 1,000 deaths linked to heatwave in Portugal, Spain

TBS Report
18 July, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2022, 10:18 pm
Extreme heat forecast across Europe for Tuesday (Credit: WXCharts)
Extreme heat forecast across Europe for Tuesday (Credit: WXCharts)

The death toll from the heatwave in Portugal and Spain has risen to more than 1,000, according to partial figures released on Sunday. More deaths are expected as the sweltering heat expands to other parts of western Europe.

Most of the deaths have been reported in Portugal, where the temperature reached as high as 47°C (116.6°F) on Thursday, just below the all-time high in 2003. Extreme heat has also been reported in Spain, Andorra, France, and other countries, causing massive wildfires, reports BNO News.

The death toll from the heatwave in Portugal and Spain has risen to more than 1,000, according to partial figures released on Sunday. More deaths are expected as the sweltering heat expands to other parts of western Europe.

Most of the deaths have been reported in Portugal, where the temperature reached as high as 47°C (116.6°F) on Thursday, just below the all-time high in 2003. Extreme heat has also been reported in Spain, Andorra, France, and other countries, causing massive wildfires.

The Directorate-General for Health reported 659 excess deaths in Portugal during the past week, with a peak of 440 deaths on Thursday alone. The figures are expected to rise as more data comes in during the next few days.

At least 368 heat-related deaths have been reported in neighboring Spain, according to estimates from the Carlos III Health Institute, taking the total from both countries to 1,027. Friday saw the highest number of deaths so far, 123.

One of those who died was a 60-year-old street cleaner who collapsed on Friday afternoon while working in Madrid. When emergency services arrived, his body temperature was 41.6°C (106.9°F), according to the El Pais newspaper. He died the next day.

More deaths are expected as the sweltering heatwave expands to other parts of western Europe.

A red alert has been issued for parts of western France, where temperatures could reach as high as 44°C (111.2°F) on Monday. The UK Met Office has also issued a red alert, saying temperatures in parts of England could climb as high as 40°C (104°F), which would break the all-time high.

World+Biz

EU heatwave / Heatwave / Spain heatwave / wildfire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

11h | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

12h | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

14h | Panorama
Bhagirathi River just after its origin in Gomukh, this river is the main source of river Ganges, originating from a glacier with the same name.

Climate change in South Asia and the role of the Himalayas

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

TBS Special: Money flow

TBS Special: Money flow

1h | Videos
US lifts ban on Russian food exports

US lifts ban on Russian food exports

1h | Videos
Govt desperate for increasing forex reserve against spending

Govt desperate for increasing forex reserve against spending

3h | Videos
Food shortage looming over many countries

Food shortage looming over many countries

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
RDM group at a glance
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

4
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur

5
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership