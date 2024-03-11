Macron to visit Kiev in next few weeks - AFP

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron attends a national tribute for late French historian and former Permanent Secretary of the Academie Francaise Helene Carrere d'Encausse at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, October 3, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool/File Photo

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Kiev in the coming weeks, AFP reported, citing the Elysee Palace.

The announcement came following Macron's phone call with Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky on Sunday, the news agency said.

According to AFP, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in cybersecurity, demining, the production of weapons and other spheres.

On 16 February, during the Ukrainian president's visit to Paris, Macron and Zelensky signed a bilateral security agreement.