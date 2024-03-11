Macron to visit Kiev in next few weeks - AFP
French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Kiev in the coming weeks, AFP reported, citing the Elysee Palace.
The announcement came following Macron's phone call with Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky on Sunday, the news agency said.
According to AFP, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in cybersecurity, demining, the production of weapons and other spheres.
On 16 February, during the Ukrainian president's visit to Paris, Macron and Zelensky signed a bilateral security agreement.