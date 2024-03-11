Kate, UK's Princess of Wales, says sorry for edited photograph

Europe

Reuters
11 March, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 05:19 pm

Related News

Kate, UK's Princess of Wales, says sorry for edited photograph

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," the message on X said.

Reuters
11 March, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 05:19 pm
Britain&#039;s Kate, Princess of Wales, visits the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust and meets with some of the young people that the charity supports in Bath, England, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Kin Cheung/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, visits the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust and meets with some of the young people that the charity supports in Bath, England, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Kin Cheung/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, issued an apology on social media on Monday for "any confusion" caused by an edited photograph which was issued by her office Kensington Palace on Sunday.

Several leading news organisations including Reuters withdrew the picture after post-publication analysis showed it did not meet their editorial standards.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," the message on X said, signed with a "C" meaning it was sent by Kate. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The picture showed Kate, 42, posing with her three children in Windsor where the family live. Kensington Palace said the photo had been taken by her husband, heir to the throne Prince William, last week.

News agencies including Getty, Reuters, Associated Press and AFP withdrew the photograph later on Sunday. Reuters picture editors said part of the sleeve of Kate's daughter's cardigan did not line up properly, suggesting that the image had been altered.

The picture had already attracted huge media attention as it was the first official photograph of Kate since she underwent abdominal surgery in January for a non-cancerous but unspecified condition.

Although her office said she would not return to public duties until after Easter and that she was recovering well, there has been intense speculation about her health on social media in recent weeks.

Top News / World+Biz

Kate Middleton / United Kingdom

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Last minute Ramadan preparations

6h | Features
Approximately 4.5 lakh roofs in Dhaka city and an increasing number of homeowners are transforming these once-neglected spaces into rooftop gardens. Photo: Courtesy

Gardening services shaping a greener Dhaka skyline

8h | Panorama
From the front, the Touring looks completely identical to the sedan. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Corolla Touring: The most exquisite and economic wagon in the market

22h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Oppenheimer has 7 Oscars

Oppenheimer has 7 Oscars

17m | Videos
How beetroot is cultivated in Nilphamari

How beetroot is cultivated in Nilphamari

1h | Videos
Saudi Arabia to offer passport-free travel to citizens, expats and visitors

Saudi Arabia to offer passport-free travel to citizens, expats and visitors

3h | Videos
Crowd of visitors in sunflower fields

Crowd of visitors in sunflower fields

4h | Videos