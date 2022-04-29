First Ukrainian corn cargo leaves Romanian Black Sea port

Europe

Reuters
29 April, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2022, 12:49 pm

Related News

First Ukrainian corn cargo leaves Romanian Black Sea port

With Ukraine's sea ports blocked since the war started more than two months ago, the world's fourth-largest grain exporter has been forced to send shipments by train via its western border or through its small Danube river ports into Romania

Reuters
29 April, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2022, 12:49 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A cargo carrying over 71,000 tonnes of Ukrainian corn finished loading in the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta on Thursday, the first since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 Feb, the manager of port operator Comvex said.

With Ukraine's sea ports blocked since the war started more than two months ago, the world's fourth-largest grain exporter has been forced to send shipments by train via its western border or through its small Danube river ports into Romania.

"This is the first panamax vessel with Ukrainian corn to leave the port," Comvex President Viorel Panait told Reuters.

The ship taking the cargo is the Unity N, according to a Reuters witness.

"Supporting Ukrainian grain exports means preventing a colossal wave of global hunger triggered by the blocking of Ukrainian ports," said Panait.

Comvex operates Europe's fastest-loading grain terminal, which can process up to 70,000 tonnes per day, as well as a mineral handling terminal, said Panait, who is also president of the Constanta Port Business Association.

Earlier in the week, the operator finished loading around 35,000 tonnes of Ukrainian iron ore, with a second ship expected to be loaded around 15 May, he said.

"Compared with the initial moment, when everyone was searching for alternatives, transport corridors for these exports are slowly taking shape," Panait said.

Around 80,000 tonnes of Ukrainian grains have been sent to Constanta so far, with another 80,000 approved and en route, Constanta Port's manager said on Tuesday.

European Union member Romania shares borders on the Black Sea, a major shipping artery for grain and oil, with Bulgaria, Turkey, Georgia, Ukraine and Russia.

But, more work was needed on the port's connecting infrastructure, Panait said.

"The infrastructure around the port is a problem for all economic activity in Romania ... slow access generates additional costs in these industries."

Panait welcomed plans by the Romanian government to rehabilitate several rail lines connecting ports to the Ukrainian borders.

On Thursday, Ukraine accused Russia of stealing grain in territory it has occupied, an act which it said increased the threat to global food security posed by disruptions to spring sowing and the blocking of Ukrainian ports during the war.

Russia calls its invasion of Ukraine a "special military operation".

World+Biz

Black Sea / cargo / Ukraine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farhadul Islam is one of the 15 core snake rescuers of the voluntary organisation Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How a snake-bite turned a boy into a snake rescuer

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘The aim of data localisation should be protecting data not controlling users’

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Approaching 30? Apparel industry no longer needs you

4h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Being a pharmacist in Bangladesh

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Meher Afroz Shaon face to face with TBS

Meher Afroz Shaon face to face with TBS

3h | Videos
Ukraine crisis 2022 explained

Ukraine crisis 2022 explained

3h | Videos
Jaya Ahsan's new film 'Fereshte'

Jaya Ahsan's new film 'Fereshte'

3h | Videos
North Korea's Kim calls for stronger military as nuclear test work 'well underway'

North Korea's Kim calls for stronger military as nuclear test work 'well underway'

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

6
You can insure yourself at banks from this year
Economy

You can insure yourself at banks from this year