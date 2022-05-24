EU summit unlikely to find solution on Russia oil embargo, von der Leyen says

Europe

Reuters
24 May, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 10:21 pm

Related News

EU summit unlikely to find solution on Russia oil embargo, von der Leyen says

Reuters
24 May, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 10:21 pm
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a statement before her meeting with the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi at the headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium 7 March 2022 Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a statement before her meeting with the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi at the headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium 7 March 2022 Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS

European Union leaders are unlikely to strike a deal on an oil embargo against Russia at their summit on Monday and Tuesday, head of the bloc's executive Ursula von der Leyen said.

"I don't think the summit is the right place for that... We should not stare at the summit," she told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday. She added that negotiations with member states were ongoing.

Von der Leyen's Commission has proposed phasing out Russian oil imports by the end of the year in most EU member states, while Hungary and others could be given more time.

It would be the EU's harshest sanction yet in response to Moscow's 24  Feb. invasion of Ukraine.

Hungary, however, has so far refused to lift its veto.

It says hundreds of millions of euros are needed to upgrade its refining and pipeline infrastructure so that it can cut out Russian oil, while a total modernisation of its energy system would cost billions of euros.

Von der Leyen said the negotiations were mainly focusing on working out details now: "I don't think that this will be a topic at the Council that will be decided there".

She was echoed by an EU official.

"There is no way that such a technical subject could be negotiated by the heads of state and government at the summit," the official said.

World+Biz

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen / Russia oil embargo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The balcony railings of the Boro Sardar Bari in Sonargaon. Made of cast iron, these railings feature vertical posts with intricate designs on top. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The evolution of railing and grille designs

13h | Habitat
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

3 months of Ukraine war : Miscalculations, resistance and redirected focus

15h | Analysis
Musk is denying the sexual harassment allegation that surfaced this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s crazily banal week 

1d | Panorama
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh Bank relaxes rules to deal with dollar crisis

Bangladesh Bank relaxes rules to deal with dollar crisis

3h | Videos
Russia claims use of laser weapons, Ukraine denies

Russia claims use of laser weapons, Ukraine denies

4h | Videos
Celebrity Gallery in Rajshahi like Madame Tussauds

Celebrity Gallery in Rajshahi like Madame Tussauds

5h | Videos
Burger-lover student becomes self-dependent, provides employment

Burger-lover student becomes self-dependent, provides employment

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

4
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

5
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature

6
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide