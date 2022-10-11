Bulgaria says truck that blew up on Crimea bridge was never on its territory

Europe

Reuters
11 October, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 09:39 pm

Related News

Bulgaria says truck that blew up on Crimea bridge was never on its territory

Reuters
11 October, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 09:39 pm
Black smoke billows from a fire on the Kerch bridge that links Crimea to Russia on Oct. 8.Source: AFP/Getty Images
Black smoke billows from a fire on the Kerch bridge that links Crimea to Russia on Oct. 8.Source: AFP/Getty Images

Bulgaria on Tuesday rejected reports that the truck linked to the powerful blast that damaged Russia's bridge to annexed Crimea had travelled via its territory.

Alexander Bastrykin, the head of Russia's Investigative Committee, said that the vehicle had passed through Bulgaria, Georgia, Armenia, South Ossetia and Russia's Krasnodar region before arriving on the bridge.

"It has been indisputably established that the truck blown up on the Crimea bridge was never in the territory of Bulgaria," the government said in a statement.

"The Bulgarian government will in no way allow the name of the country to be associated with any involvement in terrorist activity," it said.

Russia has escalated its attacks on Ukraine after the explosion. On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of orchestrating the blast describing it as an "act of terrorism".

Mass bombardments of Ukrainian cities by Russia constitute war crimes under international law, the presidents of the Bucharest Nine group of countries, including Bulgaria, said on Tuesday.

Top News / World+Biz

Bulgaria / Crimea / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At what point are we willing to give machines a non-zero degree of sentience? Photo: Bloomberg

Google’s AI videos point to a machine-generated future

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The ways to reinvent climate change adaptation in Bangladesh and beyond

10h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

‘Central Bank leaders do not exercise their power’

11h | Panorama
The back part of this picturesque farmhouse features open porches facing farmlands and a pond that was cleverly merged into a part of the house. Photo: Asif Salman

Shikor: Interpreting tradition in modern architectural language

11h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

1h | Videos
Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

3h | Videos
500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

6h | Videos
Local technology used in demu train repair to save time and money

Local technology used in demu train repair to save time and money

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro