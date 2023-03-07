Britain sets out plan to ban asylum for Channel migrants

A damaged inflatable dinghy and a sleeping bag abandonned by migrants are seen on the beach near Wimereux, France, November 24, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A damaged inflatable dinghy and a sleeping bag abandonned by migrants are seen on the beach near Wimereux, France, November 24, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Britain set out details on Tuesday of a new law barring the entry of asylum seekers to the UK in small boats, a proposal that some refugee charities say could be impractical and criminalise the efforts of thousands of genuine refugees.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made stopping boat arrivals one of his five key priorities after the number of migrants arriving on the south coast of England soared to more than 45,000 last year, with around 90% applying for asylum.

The new legislation will mean anyone who arrives on small boats will be prevented from claiming asylum and deported to so-called safe third countries.

"They will not stop coming here until the world knows that if you enter Britain illegally, you will be detained and swiftly removed," interior minister Suella Braverman told parliament.

"This bill enables detention of illegal arrivals without bail or judicial review within the first 28 days of detention until they can be removed."

Braverman said those entering the country illegally would no longer be able to use anti-slavery laws to try to block removal.

The Refugee Council charity has said tens of thousands of genuine refugees who would previously have been granted asylum would be "locked up like criminals" under the plans, which would "shatter" Britain's commitments under the UN refugee convention.

The convention provides an avenue for a fair hearing for asylum seekers, no matter how they arrived in a country.

Braverman said the government was confident the legislation was compatible with international obligations.

Opposition parties and charities have questioned whether the latest plans would be any more effective than previous attempts to deter people from making the crossing and there are huge practical and legal issues to the proposals, including where migrants can be deported to if they cannot claim asylum.

The new legislation will also most probably face legal challenges.

Last year, former prime minister Boris Johnson agreed a deal to send tens of thousands of migrants - many having made the journey from Afghanistan, Syria or other countries torn apart by conflict - more than 4,000 miles away (6,400km) to Rwanda.

The policy has faced a legal battle after the first planned deportation flight was blocked by a last-minute injunction granted by the European Court of Human Rights. It was ruled lawful by London's High Court in December, but opponents are seeking to appeal that verdict.

Top News / World+Biz

UK migration / Illegal migration / English Channel

