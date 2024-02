Flowers and portraits of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny are placed at the monument to the victims of political repressions following his death, in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 16, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer/FILE PHOTO

The body of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died suddenly and unexpectedly in prison last week, has been handed over to his mother, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh wrote on the social media platform X on Saturday.

Yarmysh said she did not know if the authorities would allow a funeral to be held "the way the family wants and the way Alexei deserves".