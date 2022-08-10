Taiwan says 17 Chinese fighters crossed Strait median line
A total of 17 Chinese fighter jets flew across the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said, amid continued military drills near to the island.
A total of 17 Chinese fighter jets flew across the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said, amid continued military drills near to the island.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.