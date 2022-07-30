Shadow-banking risks in China curbed significantly, regulator says

China

Reuters
30 July, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 08:29 pm

Related News

Shadow-banking risks in China curbed significantly, regulator says

Reuters
30 July, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 08:29 pm
A man rides an electric bike past the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) building in Beijing, China February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
A man rides an electric bike past the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) building in Beijing, China February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

The assets and risks of China's "shadow" banking sector have declined significantly through continuous regulation, the state-run Securities Times on Saturday quoted a top regulator as saying.

The sector has reduced by more than 29 trillion yuan ($4.3 trillion) as of the end of June from its historical high, Liang Tao, vice chairman of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, was quoted as saying.

He did not specify when the peak was.

Liang warned of high hidden risks, however, as some products have complex structure and high leverage levels, the newspaper said.

People should be vigilant of a rebound of shadow banking risks as some institutions may use improper financial innovations to create new variants of shadow banking, Liang was quoted as saying.

In recent years, China has clamped down on shadow banking, concerned about the hidden risks in the high volume of complex and potentially risky loans in the sector. But as a weakening economy puts pressure on businesses and individuals, authorities fear shadow lending and illegal loans might surge.

($1 = 6.7433 Chinese yuan renminbi)

World+Biz / Global Economy

China banks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saikat Roy

Honda CBR 150R: The most comfortable sports bike available 

6h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

What CEOs think about inflation

13h | Panorama
Hawa: A Chanchal Chowdhury Show! 

Hawa: A Chanchal Chowdhury Show! 

1d | Splash
Ashtobhuja, as the name suggests, is a platter of eight different kinds of bharta and bhaji.

Palongki: Bangali food by the sea

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Why crude market is so unstable?

Why crude market is so unstable?

4h | Videos
How Nokia loose it's empire?

How Nokia loose it's empire?

4h | Videos
German artists paint CU shuttle train

German artists paint CU shuttle train

1d | Videos
"A nation that does not have its own literature cannot stand as a nation"

"A nation that does not have its own literature cannot stand as a nation"

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

2
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

3
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

6
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink