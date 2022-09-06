China's top banks face narrowing margins as calls to help economy grow

China

Reuters
06 September, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2022, 05:00 pm

Related News

China's top banks face narrowing margins as calls to help economy grow

Reuters
06 September, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2022, 05:00 pm
People visit the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) booth at the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 3, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo/File Photo
People visit the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) booth at the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 3, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo/File Photo

Top tier Chinese banks preparing to respond to Beijing's call to boost lending to the real economy and debt-laden property sector are set to face a squeeze on their profit margins in the second half, bankers and analysts said.

Five of China's biggest state-owned banks posted modest gains in profits in the second quarter. Four of the banks, except for Bank of China, however, reported falling net interest margins, a key gauge of bank profitability.

The dour outlook for Chinese banks comes as the world's second-largest economy narrowly avoided contracting in the second quarter as widespread Covid-19 lockdowns and the slumping property sector badly damaged consumer and business confidence.

With economic momentum cooling, Beijing has unveiled a string of interest rate cuts in the last few months and has been stepping up pressure on lenders with new instructions to grow loans.

Lower asset yields as a result of reduced benchmark interest rates and continuing competition for deposits, a key source of funding for Chinese banks, means interest margins of banks will see greater pressure, analysts said.

Banks have been asked by the Chinese government to support the country's cash-strapped property sector, which accounts for nearly a quarter of gross domestic product.

"Now they are told to support because the sector is going to (need) help ... and I think there is no worse time because interest rates are on the way down and net interest margin has narrowed ... the banks have much less leeway," said Alicia García Herrero, chief economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis.

Narrower net interest margins - how much banks earn in interest from loans compared to what they pay out in interest on deposits - will affect their profitability, leading to lower dividends for shareholders and weakening market confidence.

Four of China's Big Five banks -- China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) (601939.SS), Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank) (601288.SS), Bank of Communications (BoCom) (601328.SS) and Bank of China (BoC) (601988.SS), flagged narrowing net interest margin (NIM) when they reported their results late last month.

Aside from Bank of China, all four of the top five banks including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) (601398.SS), the world's largest commercial lender by assets, saw a drop in their NIM.

For the full year, NIM of BoC is expected to fall to 1.71% from 1.76% at end-June, while that of AgBank should ease to 2.06% from 2.02% and CCB to 2.08% from 2.09%, according to Refinitiv data based on analysts forecast.

"Looking forward, the banking industry will face pressure of narrowing net interest margin," Liu Jin, chairman of BoC told a post-earnings conference last week.

'FULFILLING THE RESPONSIBILITY'
Lower NIM will strain profitability, said Nicholas Zhu, a banking analyst at Moody's. China's Big Four banks' profitability — as measured by return on assets — will stabilise just below 1% over the next 12 to 18 months, he said.

The prospect of lower margins and profitability is, however, not expected to dissuade some of the top state-owned banks from heeding the call from authorities to boost lending to support the slowing economy.

"Our rate of return from loans will slightly fall, but we will continue to fulfill the responsibility of a big state-owned bank," said BoC's Liu. "(We will) enhance support for the real economy, maintain steady growth in loans, to help stabilise the economy."

President of CCB Zhang Jinliang said the bank's loan yield could decline in the second half of this year, but added the bank would continue to follow the government's directive to lower borrowing costs for smaller enterprises.

And to keep the NIM at "a reasonable level," the bank will put an emphasis on controlling costs on deposits, Zhang said.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

china / China economic growth / China Economy / China banks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

‘Policy formulation by the implementing organisation does not produce an inclusive policy’

4h | Panorama
Natural Paramount Agro Shop: When architecture reflects the ethos of a company

Natural Paramount Agro Shop: When architecture reflects the ethos of a company

7h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Sold in Cambodia: How Bangladeshis are lured into slavery

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Google Pixel 6a: Is it worth the hype?

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Amiya Tarfder’s 'Long Journey Home' at Drik

Amiya Tarfder’s 'Long Journey Home' at Drik

1h | Videos
Is Bangladesh in good relations with all the big powers?

Is Bangladesh in good relations with all the big powers?

22h | Videos
Bangladesh-India relationship reaches new heights!

Bangladesh-India relationship reaches new heights!

1d | Videos
The West returning to coal-based power plants

The West returning to coal-based power plants

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation
Banking

Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation

4
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

5
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

6
Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 
Economy

Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 