A worker wearing a face mask sprays disinfectant outside a restaurant, after the government banned dine-in services, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Beijing will postpone school reopening for at least one week after the labour day holiday, an official said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

The date when schools can resume will be decided after studying the Covid situation in the city, Li Yi, spokesperson with Beijing municipal education commission, said.