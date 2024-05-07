Vietnam marks 70th anniversary of the 'historic' Dien Bien Phu victory

Asia

Reuters
07 May, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 11:11 am

Related News

Vietnam marks 70th anniversary of the 'historic' Dien Bien Phu victory

The bloody, 56-day battle in the northwestern, remote valley ended on 7 May 1954, precipitating the collapse of French colonial rule

Reuters
07 May, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 11:11 am
Flag of Vietnam. Picture: Collected
Flag of Vietnam. Picture: Collected

War veterans, party leaders and diplomats gathered in Vietnam's Dien Bien Phu province on Tuesday for an event to mark the 70th anniversary of the country's victory over French colonial forces.

The bloody, 56-day battle in the northwestern, remote valley ended on May 7, 1954, precipitating the collapse of French colonial rule.

The historic Dien Bien Phu battle is considered one of the great battles of the 20th century. The French defeat led to the signing of the Geneva Accords on 21 July 1954.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Undeterred by unrelenting rain, tens of thousands of people crowded Dien Bien Phu's main stadium to watch military parades and variety shows, and listen to rousing speeches, which were broadcast on national television.

"It was a victory for colonized countries all over the world," Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at the opening ceremony. "We aim to achieve another Dien Bien Phu victory but in terms of economy expansion."

During the battle, artillery boomed across the valley and there was hand-to-hand fighting. Dien Bien Phu and its surrounding hills were filled with the bodies of soldiers from both sides.

French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu attended Tuesday's ceremony in Dien Bien Phu.

"A lesson from the Dien Bien Phu campaign is that Vietnam must clearly identify its national interests and pursue these interests strategically," Carl Thayer, a senior expert in Vietnam security, said in a note. "Vietnam has codified this approach in the expression 'bamboo diplomacy' – to be firm and unyielding on basic principles but flexible in the ways and means to achieve its strategic objectives."

World+Biz

Vietnam / Dien Bien Phu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Four models of the Mercedes EQ series- EQS 450+ sedan, he EQE 450 4MATIC SUV, The EQE 350+ SUV and the EQE 53 AMG 4MATIC SUV- were unveiled during the event. Photo: Arfin Kazi

From Classic Elegance to Modern Marvels: Inside 'The Benz Experience'

1h | Wheels
In Apon Ahsan&#039;s opinion, our jingle industry is as strong as before. However, there&#039;s a lack of creative freedom. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What happened to those catchy jingles of the yesteryears?

1h | Panorama
On average, one BD Clean team completes 20 projects per month - including cleaning up canals in places such as Noakhali, Bandarban, Sylhet and Tangail. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BD Clean: Getting your hands dirty to clean up the country

1d | Panorama
While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Who is the leader of the Global South China or America?

Who is the leader of the Global South China or America?

14h | Videos
Ipswich Town FC promoted to the Premier League after 22 years

Ipswich Town FC promoted to the Premier League after 22 years

13h | Videos
Bishwa Shanti Pagoda, the religious place for the Buddhist

Bishwa Shanti Pagoda, the religious place for the Buddhist

2h | Videos
Private sector credit crosses BB target in March

Private sector credit crosses BB target in March

3h | Videos