Tsunami alert after a volcano in Indonesia has several big eruptions and thousands are told to leave

Asia

AP/UNB
18 April, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 12:24 pm

Related News

Tsunami alert after a volcano in Indonesia has several big eruptions and thousands are told to leave

The volcano on the northern side of Sulawesi island had at least five large eruptions in the past 24 hours, Indonesia's Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation said. Authorities raised their volcano alert to its highest level

AP/UNB
18 April, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 12:24 pm
Hot molten lava glows at the crater of Mount Ruang on April 17, 2024. Photo: Sitaro Regional Disaster Management Agency/AP
Hot molten lava glows at the crater of Mount Ruang on April 17, 2024. Photo: Sitaro Regional Disaster Management Agency/AP

Indonesian authorities issued a tsunami alert Wednesday after eruptions at Ruang mountain sent ash thousands of feet high. Officials ordered more than 11,000 people to leave the area.

The volcano on the northern side of Sulawesi island had at least five large eruptions in the past 24 hours, Indonesia's Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation said. Authorities raised their volcano alert to its highest level.

At least 800 residents left the area earlier Wednesday.

Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, has 120 active volcanoes. It is prone to volcanic activity because it sits along the "Ring of Fire," a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines around the Pacific Ocean.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Authorities urged tourists and others to stay at least 6 kilometres (3.7 miles) from the 725-metre (2,378 foot) Ruang volcano.

Officials worry that part of the volcano could collapse into the sea and cause a tsunami as in a 1871 eruption there.

Tagulandang island to the volcano's northeast is again at risk, and its residents are among those being told to evacuate.

Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency said residents will be relocated to Manado, the nearest city, on Sulawesi island, a journey of six hours by boat.

In 2018, the eruption of Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano caused a tsunami along the coasts of Sumatra and Java after parts of the mountain fell into the ocean, killing 430 people.

Top News / World+Biz

Indonesia volcano / Indonesia / Ruang volcano / Tsunami alert

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Red Sea has unique marine habitats, including coral reefs, mangroves and sea grass beds. Photo: Mike G Rutherford

The bedazzling Red Sea and a futile search for dugongs

2h | Earth
Bioplastic films are coming out as final products after multistep processing of cotton-dust cellulose. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Compostable packaging is made locally. Why is plastic still everywhere?

5h | Panorama
Stranded in though sits an elderly woman in Geneva Camp. Photo: Anwar Ehtesham

Echoes of exile: Stories from Geneva Camp's heart

21h | In Focus
Attendees walk past signage for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings outside the IMF HQ in Washington, DC on 15 April. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The Bretton Woods institutions we need

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The train will run at a maximum speed of 40 km for 5 hours a day

The train will run at a maximum speed of 40 km for 5 hours a day

1h | Videos
Ladakh protest: Sonam Wangchuk’s demand for statehood

Ladakh protest: Sonam Wangchuk’s demand for statehood

2h | Videos
Xavi furious at referee as Barcelona knocked out by PSG

Xavi furious at referee as Barcelona knocked out by PSG

16h | Videos
Ukraine suffers from lack of air defense system

Ukraine suffers from lack of air defense system

4h | Videos