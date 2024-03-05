North Korea threatens to take military moves in response to US-South Korean drills

Asia

AP/UNB
05 March, 2024, 10:25 am
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 10:33 am

Related News

North Korea threatens to take military moves in response to US-South Korean drills

North Korea views its rivals' major military drills as invasion rehearsals, though South Korean and US officials have repeatedly said their training is defensive in nature. North Korea has previously reacted to South Korean-US exercises with launches of a barrage of missiles into the sea

AP/UNB
05 March, 2024, 10:25 am
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 10:33 am
US Army Apache helicopters take off at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Monday, 4 March 2024. North Korea called the ongoing South Korean-US military drills a plot to invade the country, as it threatened Tuesday to take unspecified &quot;responsible&quot; military steps in response. Photo: Kwon June-woo/Yonhap via AP
US Army Apache helicopters take off at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Monday, 4 March 2024. North Korea called the ongoing South Korean-US military drills a plot to invade the country, as it threatened Tuesday to take unspecified "responsible" military steps in response. Photo: Kwon June-woo/Yonhap via AP

North Korea called the ongoing South Korean-US military drills a plot to invade the country, as it threatened Tuesday to take unspecified "responsible" military steps in response.

The North's warning came a day after the South Korean and US forces kicked off their annual computer-simulated command post training and a variety of field exercises for an 11-day run. This year's drills were to involve 48 field exercises, twice the number conducted last year.

In a statement carried by state media, the North's Defense Ministry said it "strongly denounces the reckless military drills of the US and (South Korea) for getting more undisguised in their military threat to a sovereign state and attempt for invading it."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

An unidentified ministry spokesperson said North Korea's military will "continue to watch the adventurist acts of the enemies and conduct responsible military activities to strongly control the unstable security environment on the Korean Peninsula."

The spokesperson didn't say what measures North Korea would take, but observers say North Korea will likely carry out missile tests or other steps to bolster its war capability.

North Korea views its rivals' major military drills as invasion rehearsals, though South Korean and US officials have repeatedly said their training is defensive in nature. North Korea has previously reacted to South Korean-US exercises with launches of a barrage of missiles into the sea.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said last week that this year's military drills with the United States were designed to neutralise North Korean nuclear threats and would involve live-firing, bombing, air assault and missile interception drills.

Concerns about North Korea's nuclear program have grown in the past two years, as the North has test-launched missiles at a record pace and openly threatened to use nuclear weapons preemptively. The US and South Korea have expanded their military exercises and increased the deployment of powerful US military assets like aircraft carriers and nuclear-capable bombers in response.

This year, North Korea performed six rounds of missile tests and artillery firing drills. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also declared his country won't seek reconciliation with South Korea and vowed to scrap the country's long-running goal of peaceful unification with South Korea. Kim said North Korea would take a more aggressive military posture along the disputed sea boundary with South Korea.

Experts say North Korea could believe a bigger weapons arsenal would provide it with a greater leverage in future diplomacy with the United States. They say North Korea is desperate to win international recognition as a nuclear state, a status that it would think helps it win relief of US-led economic sanctions.

North Korea is expected to further dial up tensions with more missile tests and warlike rhetoric this year as the US and South Korea head into major elections. North Korea may stage limited provocation near the tense border with South Korea this year, experts say.

Top News / World+Biz

south korea / United States (US) / north korea / Military drill

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like the capital’s Dhanmondi, Gulshan and Banani areas, Khilgaon also has high-rise buildings or towers with restaurants on every floor. At one of these buildings, we found the way to the stairs blocked by a huge generator. PHOTOS: MEHEDI HASAN

Waiting on a fire? Inside the restaurant cluster in Khilgaon

2h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

RANCON Cars Limited launches the Proton X90 Hybrid in Bangladesh

21h | Wheels
A traditional 100-litre earthen storage next to BRAC’s 2,000-litre rainwater harvesting system. Photo: Ashraful Haque

The 'small' problem of setting up big drinking water projects

1d | Panorama
The death traps lurking behind the fancy facade of Gulshan-Banani eateries 

The death traps lurking behind the fancy facade of Gulshan-Banani eateries 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is Chini mosque made of?

What is Chini mosque made of?

1h | Videos
Are the guests just for an invitation?

Are the guests just for an invitation?

12h | Videos
Shakib Al Hasan invests in sportswear

Shakib Al Hasan invests in sportswear

13h | Videos
Can a rubberstamp parliament help China's economy?

Can a rubberstamp parliament help China's economy?

15h | Videos