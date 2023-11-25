X may lose up to $75 mln by year-end on advertiser exodus: NYT

World+Biz

Reuters
25 November, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 05:06 pm

Related News

X may lose up to $75 mln by year-end on advertiser exodus: NYT

Reuters
25 November, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 05:06 pm
&#039;X&#039; logo is seen on the top of the headquarters of the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, California, U.S., July 30, 2023. REUTERS
'X' logo is seen on the top of the headquarters of the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, California, U.S., July 30, 2023. REUTERS

Elon Musk-owned social media company X could lose as much as $75 million in advertising revenue by the end of the year as dozens of major brands pause their marketing campaigns, the New York Times reported on Friday.

Musk backing an antisemitic post on the platform last week has led several companies including Walt Disney (DIS.N) and Warner Bros Discovery (WBD.O) to pause their advertisements on the site formerly called Twitter.

X has struck back and sued media watchdog group Media Matters, alleging the organization defamed the platform with a report that said ads for major brands including Apple and Oracle had appeared next to posts touting Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Internal documents viewed by The New York Times this week list more than 200 ad units of companies from the likes of Airbnb, Amazon, Coca-Cola and Microsoft, many of which have halted or are considering pausing their ads on the social network, the report said.

X said on Friday $11 million in revenue was at risk and the exact figure fluctuated as some advertisers returned to the platform and others increased spending, according to the report.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Advertisers have fled X since Musk bought it in October 2022 and reduced content moderation, resulting in a sharp rise in hate speech on the site, according to civil rights groups.

Markets / Tech

Twitter / X / Win / loss

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh has a chance to realise the &#039;gendered dividend&#039; through the empowerment of girls and women. Photo: TBS

A forecast for Bangladesh’s ageing population and new births

5h | Panorama
In six years, Fuad&#039;s collection has grown to 60 typewriters, almost all of which are operational. Photo: Noor A Alam

The first one was a gift. Collecting typewriters became his passion after that

4h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Comfort and couture: The revival of iconic women's pants in 2023

1d | Mode
Known as &quot;Joker Monir&quot; in the circus scene, 49-year-old Mohammad Monir, on his stilts strides across a field at a programme in Dhaka recently. Photo: Courtesy

Tales of Bangladesh’s vanishing circus artists

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What will be the release exchange on the second day?

What will be the release exchange on the second day?

27m | TBS World
Higher import tariffs drive up fruit prices

Higher import tariffs drive up fruit prices

57m | TBS Economy
ICC to introduce ‘Stop-Clock’ on trial basis in ODI and T20I

ICC to introduce ‘Stop-Clock’ on trial basis in ODI and T20I

1h | TBS SPORTS
Can badly shaped teeth affect your career?

Can badly shaped teeth affect your career?

2h | TBS Health