World war III is a possibility: Donald Trump on Russia-Ukraine crisis

Hindustan Times
10 October, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 12:09 pm

Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, US, September 3, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, US, September 3, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Former US president Donald Trump called for an immediate and "peaceful end" to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war which started following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February.

Speaking at a "Save America" rally in the US state of Nevada on Saturday, Donald Trump warned of the dangers of escalation and nuclear weapons. "Nothing would be left of our earth all because ignorant people didn't have a clue", he said.

"We must demand the immediate negotiation of a peaceful end to the war in Ukraine, or we will end up in World War III and there will be nothing left of our planet," Donald Trump added.

Donald Trump's remarks come after US President Joe Biden warned of the risk of a nuclear "Armageddon" for the first time in 60 years.

"For the first time since the Cuban missile crisis, we have a direct threat from the use of nuclear weapons if, in fact, things continue down the path they are going," Joe Biden had said referring to the nuclear standoff that took place sixty years ago owing to Soviet Union stationing missiles in Cuba at a striking distance from the US.

Joe Biden also warned that the world has "not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis."

On Biden's chilling remark, the White House later said that the president's warning was not based on any new intelligence suggesting such nuclear use is imminent.

 

