World Braille Day today: Read about its origin and importance

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
04 January, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 01:13 pm

Related News

World Braille Day today: Read about its origin and importance

World Braille Day is celebrated on 4th January, serving as a symbol of honour for the Braille system that has helped educate the visually impaired since several decades

Hindustan Times
04 January, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 01:13 pm
Braille was invented by Louis Braille, a French man, who became blind at a young age because of an accident.(Wikimedia Commons)
Braille was invented by Louis Braille, a French man, who became blind at a young age because of an accident.(Wikimedia Commons)

January 4 every year is internationally observed as World Braille Day to commemorate the birthday of French educator Louis Braille. Reading and writing are important foundations for a person's educational development, however, the visually impaired face marked difficulty on these grounds.

raille is a system created by Louis Braille, who used a sensory military code called night writing developed by Charles Barbier, to create words that a blind person can decipher by touching.

Origin

Louis Braille was blinded at the age of three after an incident involving a stitching awl. He accidentally stabbed himself in the eye while poking leather with the awl. He lost his sight after the infection spread to both pupils.

Importance

- The Braille system is included in the Convention on the Rights of Persons and Disabilities.

- There are Braille codes in 133 languages, as per the third edition of World Braille Usage.

- Though Braille is not a language, it is a system of tactile symbols, consisting of raised dots organised in cells. This cell has a matrix of three rows and two columns.

- The UN website states, "World Braille Day, celebrated since 2019, is observed to raise awareness of the importance of Braille as a means of communication in the full realization of the human rights for blind and partially sighted people."

 

Top News

braille / Blindness / Language developement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adding a mirror on the wall acts as a window, giving a more specious feel while bouncing light around the room. Photo: Courtesy

A minimalist life in a big city: Creating more from less

1h | Habitat
Due to overpopulation and unplanned urbanisation, Dhaka is already an unlivable city. Photo credit: Mumit M

The DAP and its legacy of never-ending changes

2h | Panorama
People who continue to travel to Chhera Dwip seem hardly aware of the ecological damage their visit would cause to the ailing island. Photo: Kamrun Naher Chandni

Why govt plans to save St Martins is falling by the wayside

3h | Panorama
Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new CEO, plans to take “the Chop” meetings where employees must come prepared, avoid ‘blue sky thinking’ and not drain money. Photo: Bloomberg

New Amazon CEO’s scary meetings make Sense

1d | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Record export earnings in December

Record export earnings in December

22h | Videos
Apple inc starts its journey

Apple inc starts its journey

22h | Videos
Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

1d | Videos
Amazing health benefits of grapes

Amazing health benefits of grapes

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

6
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report