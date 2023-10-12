Cataract blindness decreasing in Bangladesh, but dry-eye, cornea problems rising

Although the rate of blindness in Bangladesh has decreased, the pattern of eye problems is changing along with a rising rates of dry eye, cornea-related problems and eye problems related to diabetes.

Ophthalmologists say cataract blindness is decreasing in the country due to the increase in cataract operations. Besides, glaucoma and retinal problems are also decreasing.

At a seminar organised by the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital on Thursday morning to mark World Sight Day, speakers said that the rate of blindness in Bangladesh has decreased from 1.45% to 0.69% according to the latest survey.

Currently, 1.2 million people in Bangladesh are blind, while 3.51 lakh have low vision, said Professor Dr Deepak Kumar Nag, head of the Retina Department, National Ophthalmology Institute and Hospital.

Dr Khair Ahmed Chowdhury from the Pediatric Ophthalmology Department at the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital (NIOH), said that diabetes-related eye problems have become a major public health concern in Bangladesh.

Ophthalmologists at the NIOH said that they treat more than 3,000 patients for various eye problems every day. They also warned that addiction to video games on smartphones and tablets from childhood is increasing the prevalence of various types of eye problems in children.

Dr Golam Mustafa, line director of the National Eye Care Programme and director of the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital (NIOH), said that the government has taken a groundbreaking step in establishing 200 community eye care centres in upazila hospitals.