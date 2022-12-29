Vision beyond sight: Meet Suraiya, the first Bangladeshi blind woman to get a PhD from the US 

Not often do we get to encounter truly exceptional individuals with inspiring stories and unparalleled passion. Suraiya's story is nothing short of awe-inspiring. She is the first blind woman to get a PhD from the University of Illinois, Chicago. Before that, she was also the first blind student at Jahangirnagar University.

Suraiya Akter Babli has congenital visual disability. She was born into a family with no sons, in a typical conservative Bangladeshi neighbourhood which usually did not welcome the birth of a girl, let alone one that was blind.

"My birth was not an auspicious event for my parents. Not only was I 'yet another' girl in a family that 'needed' a boy, but I was also visually impaired to boot," said Suraiya.

"It would have been a blessing if things remained limited to just words. Unfortunately, that was just the beginning of years of insults, harassment and suffering, till my family lost everything except the small shed we slept in," she added.

A family with no sons and one disabled daughter in Bangladesh often lose the claim to be treated with basic human decency and justice. Girls are often seen or coerced to be seen as burdens to be married off, especially in conservative neighbourhoods like the one Suraiya came from.

Her elder sisters would soon be married off young (child marriage) – sacrifice, willfully or not, became the leitmotif of their lives. Suraiya's life was supposed to mirror theirs as well, but by the time it was her turn, her father was determined to do better.

And she did do better. Soon she graduated high school and eventually went on to become the first Bangladeshi blind woman to get a PhD and also the first blind woman from the University of Illinois, Chicago to achieve this feat. Unsurprisingly, she got her PhD for her research into "Understanding the Rights of Women with Disabilities in Bangladesh".

She previously graduated from Jahangirnagar University and also served as a board member at the Women with Disability Development Foundation (WDDF).

From her parents, who decided to tread against the current and send a blind girl to school, to her husband Md Mizanur Rahman and disability rights organisations like the Physically-challenged Development Foundation (PDF), a lot of kind souls came to her assistance to make the difficult journey a little less unbearable. But mostly, it was her grit and determination which landed her this achievement.

In fact, when her husband, on the first day of their marriage, asked about her dreams, she said:

"My dad will be happy to see me have a PhD degree from a well-reputed university located in a foreign country."

And she undoubtedly made her dad proud. But who would believe that given Suraiya's student life was supposed to come to a premature end after she graduated high school? Even she did not think she would be able to pursue higher studies, given her visual impairment. Then Ashrafun Nahar Mishti, who Suraiya considers to be her mentor, came into her life as a guardian angel.

"Ashrafun Nahar mam, who was also a disabled person, counselled my family. She supported me to come to the capital to continue my study, and taught me to dream big. Without her, I am sure my journey would indeed have ended there," said Suraiya.

Ashrafun Nahar Mishti is currently the Executive Director of the Women with Disabilities Development Foundation (WDDF). But Suraiya received assistance from other rights organisations as well. She thanked the Physically-challenged Development Foundation (PDF) for helping her get into Jahangirnagar University as an undergraduate student.

"When I applied at Jahangirnagar University, the PDF team supported me with my accommodation and other needs and ensured that the university enrolled me and I can enjoy all the academic opportunities. Finally, in 2010, I got my admission there and became the first blind student at JU," said Suraiya.

Suraiya had to face a lot of challenges in her academic journey as most of the students and faculties did not have any orientation about teaching or guiding someone with blindness. The PDF would help her in these years of struggle.

The journey along a supportive spouse

However, Suraiya's relationship with the PDF would become more personal as in 2012, she tied the knot with the Founder-President of the organisation Md Mizanur Rahman. And Suraiya believes that her husband's role in achieving her dreams could not be understated.

"When my husband proposed to marry me, I told him I would not stop studying after marriage and I wanted to fulfil the dreams of my father. He promised to help me until I accomplish my dream of getting a PhD from abroad," said Suraiya.

"With his tireless support, I graduated from the university in 2014. He mentored me to develop my leadership skills," she added.

In 2013, Suraiya participated in the Global Leadership Training in South Korea for youth with disabilities. She believes that this particular summit expanded her horizons about what's possible.

Now she had more belief in herself and with the support of her husband, they would both enrol in the same PhD programme in the fall of 2018 at the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC).

"My husband got enrolled in 2017 and then deferred it by a year so that we could both join together. In that one year, he helped me to prepare well so that I could get the required IELTS score and it was not easy for me as my English was so weak. Finally, we both joined the PhD Program in the Fall of 2018," said Suraiya.

Suraiya also discussed the challenges of pursuing a PhD degree, juggling family life while also rearing a little child in a foreign country with little support structure.

"There were days when both of us had to attend different classes all day long and there was nobody to take care of Sanim (Suraiya's older son). However, we overcame all of those challenges together as my husband has tremendous management skills."

"We used to cook together twice a week, and he was responsible for feeding, cleaning, and managing babies as I had some obvious limitations. However, we went to bed with the kids early and woke up at midnight to study as that was the only time we could study," she added.

Support from her university in the US

Unlike educational institutions in Bangladesh, Suraiya got plenty of support from her university in the US.

"The Disability Resource Centre at the university was always making sure I felt comfortable. My department and classmates were also super supportive and ensured that I have access to all academic materials and accommodations to accomplish my academic goal."

Suraiya also received the ELA PhD Fellowship from the University of Illinois as she was not able to work as a teaching assistant. She also thanked disability rights activists in Bangladesh for their assistance and cooperation during the field study in Bangladesh.

In 2015, Suraiya joined the board of the WDDF to continue working for women with disabilities.

"I am determined to see the same change in Bangladesh: the focus of my work is to see disabled women live in a just and equal society which values their potential," said Suraiya.

"I recognise that simple charity for the disabled does not prevent discrimination as much as economic empowerment does. Through WDDF, I am working to ensure the rights of women with disabilities. I also want to support them financially through livelihood programmes so that they can become financially independent," she added.

Finally, Suraiya shared a few words of gratitude and advice for her fellow disabled persons.

"I am grateful to my family, friends, mentor and professors for my success. I am happy that I have been able to make my dream true and I encourage my fellow disabled people to please, be confident and work hard to show the world that you can," she concluded.