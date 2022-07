Mock-up vials labeled "Monkeypox vaccine" are seen in this illustration taken, May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The World Health Organization reported two new deaths from monkeypox since its previous disease update on June 27, bringing the total to three since the start of the year.

The report also said that monkeypox cases had been reported in nine new countries, territories and areas.

All three deaths have been reported in Africa, the report showed.