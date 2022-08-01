India reports first monkeypox death

South Asia

Xinhua/UNB
01 August, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 09:56 am

Related News

India reports first monkeypox death

Xinhua/UNB
01 August, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 09:56 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

India reported its first monkeypox death in the southern state of Kerala on Sunday, the Indian Express quoted the state's Health Minister Veena George as saying.

The 22-year-old man who died on Saturday afternoon had returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last week. The state government has launched a probe into his death.

The deceased, a native of Kerala's Thrissur district, showed no symptoms of monkeypox on his return from abroad and his relatives had handed over the positive test result conducted abroad only on Saturday, said the report.

Subsequently, the health department sent his samples to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), the result of which is awaited.

"The youth had no symptoms of monkeypox. He had been admitted to a hospital with symptoms of encephalitis and fatigue ... A high-level probe would be held into the death as monkeypox has a very low fatality rate."

Following his death all his primary contacts have been placed under observation.

India has so far confirmed four cases of monkeypox, three in Kerala and one in Delhi. On Saturday, the country's first monkeypox case, which was detected on July 14, was successfully treated and tested negative. The rest are also reportedly responding well to the medical treatment, said health authorities.

Top News

Monkey pox / India / South Asia / health crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Single digit interest rates were supposed to increase investment. Did they really?

Single digit interest rates were supposed to increase investment. Did they really?

1h | Panorama
Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

22h | Mode
Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

23h | Mode
The tragic train-microbus collision in Mirsarai of Chattogram on 29 July, which left 11 dead and seven injured, was the latest addition to a long list of accidents caused by rail crossings. Photo: TBS

When death becomes a companion to commuting

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Desert Rose plant costs around Tk1 lakh

Desert Rose plant costs around Tk1 lakh

27m | Videos
The only dance department of a public university is in Dhaka

The only dance department of a public university is in Dhaka

1h | Videos
Accidents continue for unguarded rail gates, careless gatemen

Accidents continue for unguarded rail gates, careless gatemen

12h | Videos
Russia’s Gazprom to tighten gas flow to Europe

Russia’s Gazprom to tighten gas flow to Europe

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

3
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

6
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT